Seven sunscreen mistakes you should definitely avoid

by admin
Seven sunscreen mistakes you should definitely avoid

Sunscreen should be in every bathing bag. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a sun worshiper or a shady type: You shouldn’t do without sun protection. However, there are some mistakes when using creams that you should definitely avoid in order to protect yourself properly.

1. The wrong sun protection factor

Sunscreen is not always the same: When we buy a new product for the summer months, the specified sun protection factor is the decisive criterion. What we need depends on our skin type and its self-protection time – i.e. the time in which we can be in the sun without hesitation and without getting sunburned.

For example, if you have very light skin, blond or red hair and freckles, and you seldom or never tan, you have a low self-protection time of up to ten minutes. You should then use sunscreen with a high sun protection factor of 50 or more. The darker your skin and hair, the longer the self-protection time and the lower the sun protection factor can be. Tip: When in doubt, always use a higher sun protection factor and, ideally, never use sunscreen with a sun protection factor below 20.

2. Environmentally harmful creams

Did you know that sunscreen can harm our environment? This can contain chemical UV filters that gradually destroy the corals of the seas – and thus the habitat of numerous animals and plants. More and more brands are therefore relying on environmentally friendly creams that have mineral UV filters.

In addition, a sustainable product should not contain any questionable ingredients such as silicone, microplastics or synthetic fragrances. When buying, pay attention to the so-called INCI list, which you can read on the back of the packaging. All ingredients are listed in this.

3. Applying lotion too infrequently

Applying cream once a day is not enough. If we go into the water, we also wash off our sunscreen. Then we should apply lotion again. The same applies when we sweat profusely. And even if we just relax at the bathing lake instead of jumping into the cool water, regular follow-up creaming is a good idea. We should reach for the sunscreen that suits us about every two to three hours.

4. Last year’s sunscreen

We don’t always need the full bottle of sunscreen in the summer season. So we just put them in the closet until next year and then use them again. Not a good plan. Opened sunscreen usually no longer protects the skin from UV rays – and can even be dangerous. Over time, carcinogenic substances can develop in open products. No matter how full the sunscreen, buy a new bottle next year.

5. No sunscreen in the shade? Incorrect!

If we lie down in the shade and not in the blazing sunlight, we don’t need sun protection, do we? Appearances are deceptive here: Even if we set up a parasol or if it is cloudy in between, up to 90 percent of the harmful UV rays can still penetrate to us. For this reason, we should never do without sunscreen.

6. Forget body parts

A little sunscreen on your arms, a little on your legs and a dab on your face. However, we often forget that UV rays can damage even the smallest part of the body. When applying cream, we should therefore not neglect the ears, hands or feet, for example.

Tip: There are special lip care sticks for the lips that are tailored to sensitive skin and have an integrated sun protection factor.

7. Too little sunscreen

Many of us tend to underuse sunscreen. No wonder, applying lotion for minutes is annoying and some products are only absorbed slowly or leave an unpleasant film on the skin. But sunscreen only works optimally if we use the right amount of it. In general, an adult should protect themselves with around four full tablespoons of sunscreen.

By Mabel Neumann

