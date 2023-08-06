several victims since the beginning of summer

06 August 2023 18:06

In the summer, the risk of anaphylactic shock or health consequences related to stings from bees, wasps, spiders or mosquitoes increases. Here’s what you need to watch out for



After the bite by killer insects, it is better to keep the symptoms under control. To warn of the risks is Marco Libanore, director of the Infectious Diseases Operating Unit of the University Hospital of Ferrara, who says: “If they are persistent and particular, it is good to call a doctor immediately and, in the case of wasps, bees or scorpions, you should go directly to the emergency room”.

The case of the 14-year-old who died in Udine In the summer, in fact, there are cases of people who lose their lives due to the sting of killer insects. The last case was that of Matteo, 14, died at the end of July in Udine due to a mosquito bite while he was on vacation in Brazil. But the danger is not only linked to travel to tropical countries and with respect to which experts call for maximum alertness: never underestimate the symptoms, and if they persist, it is better to immediately contact a doctor or emergency room.

Previous Last July, a 75-year-old man stung by a hornet died in Pavia. Anaphylactic shock was fatal. In June, a forty-one year old, he had died again in Udine from a bee or wasp sting, while he was among his vineyards. In Sabaudia, however, also in June, a 58-year-old man was found dead due to anaphylactic shock caused by a spider bite. Marco Libanore explains: “In the case of simple blisters, swelling and redness, an antibiotic-cortisone cream can be used. But in any case, the path of prudence is always to be preferred by contacting the doctor”.

The most serious symptoms In the case of anaphylactic shock, which is the most severe form of allergic reaction, the symptoms appear from a few minutes to a few hours after contact with the insect. These are, in particular, cutaneous, respiratory and cardiovascular symptoms. It is best to seek medical attention immediately and, if available, administer adrenaline (epinephrine) early via an auto-injector. This device is often prescribed to people with potentially severe allergies or who have already had such a reaction.

Killer mosquitoes In summer, the risk associated with mosquito bites increases: anti-inflammatory drugs are usually sufficient, but if the reactions affect the body on a systemic level, potentially life-threatening, hospitalization is necessary. The anopheles mosquito is responsible for malaria. The classic mosquito can, however, be a vehicle for West Nile disease. Those of the genus Aedes can cause Yellow Fever, Dengue, Chikungunya and Zyka.

Watch out for ticks Mosquitoes aren’t the only insects to pay attention to: tick bites are also frequent, generally painless and leaving no traces. Most of the time we only notice their sting because we find them attached to the skin. Ticks can be dangerous as they are responsible for rickettsiosis and Lyme disease. Luisa Barzon of the Italian Clinical Microbiologists Association explains that the greatest danger is constituted by the tick-borne encephalitis virus, which can have a fatal outcome. In our country, in the first six months of 2023, seven cases of tick-borne encephalitis were confirmed. Finally, a risk can also come from spiders: most of the time their bite is not dangerous, unless there are individual allergic reactions. However, if after 24 hours the wound continues to worsen, then it is better to consult a doctor.

Danger from bees and wasps Stings from bees, wasps or hornets are easy to recognize by painful attacks. Their venom is highly toxic, though they inject usually small amounts and are rarely life-threatening. However, there is a possibility of anaphylactic shock, even if it affects a small percentage of cases. In the case of travel to tropical destinations, it would be advisable to contact a travel medicine center before departure, which will be able to suggest the most appropriate precautions, including any prophylaxis measures. Upon returning home, if you notice fever or malaise, contact an infectious disease department.

