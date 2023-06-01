Home » Sevilla win the Europa League, Rome beaten 5-2 on penalties. Mourinho: we’ll see if I stay
Sevilla win the Europa League, Rome beaten 5-2 on penalties. Mourinho: we’ll see if I stay

The table of Seville-Rome

ROMA (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio, Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez, Celik (1′ pts Zalewski), Cristante, Matic (15′ sts Bove), Spinazzola (1′ sts Llorente), Pellegrini (1′ sts El Shaarawy), Dybala (23′ st Wijnaldum ), Abraham. (29′ St. Belotti). All.: Mourinho

SEVILLE (4-2-3-1): Bounou, Jesus Navas (4′ pts Montiel), Badé, Gudelj (22′ sts Marcao), Alex Telles (4′ pts Rekik), Fernando (22′ sts Jordan), Rakitic, Ocampos, Oliver Torres (1′ st Suso) , Bryan Gil (1′ st Lamela), En-Nesyri. All.: Mendilibar

Rarely: in pt 35′ Dybala; in the st 10′ Mancini (own goal)

Penalty Sequence: Ocampos (goal), Cristante (goal), Lamela (goal), Mancini (save), Rakitic (goal), Ibanez (post), Montiel (goal)

Ammonites: Matic, Mancini, Rakitic, Celik, Zalewski, Lamela, Montiel for foul play, Rafa Mir (on the bench), Cristante, Foti (assistant coach). Mourinho, Jordàn, Ocampos, Karsdorp (from the bench) for protests, Pellegrini for simulation

