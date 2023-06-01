Sevilla win the Europa League, Rome beaten 5-2 on penalties. Mourinho: we’ll see if I stay

The table of Seville-Rome
ROMA (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio, Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez, Celik (1′ pts Zalewski), Cristante, Matic (15′ sts Bove), Spinazzola (1′ sts Llorente), Pellegrini (1′ sts El Shaarawy), Dybala (23′ st Wijnaldum ), Abraham. (29′ St. Belotti). All.: Mourinho
SEVILLE (4-2-3-1): Bounou, Jesus Navas (4′ pts Montiel), Badé, Gudelj (22′ sts Marcao), Alex Telles (4′ pts Rekik), Fernando (22′ sts Jordan), Rakitic, Ocampos, Oliver Torres (1′ st Suso) , Bryan Gil (1′ st Lamela), En-Nesyri. All.: Mendilibar
Rarely: in pt 35′ Dybala; in the st 10′ Mancini (own goal)
Penalty Sequence: Ocampos (goal), Cristante (goal), Lamela (goal), Mancini (save), Rakitic (goal), Ibanez (post), Montiel (goal)
Ammonites: Matic, Mancini, Rakitic, Celik, Zalewski, Lamela, Montiel for foul play, Rafa Mir (on the bench), Cristante, Foti (assistant coach). Mourinho, Jordàn, Ocampos, Karsdorp (from the bench) for protests, Pellegrini for simulation