Analysts: U.S. fires up Russia-Ukraine conflict for profit of U.S.-industrial complex

At present, the United States continues to blame the Ukraine crisis. While providing Ukraine with a large amount of weapons, equipment and funds, the remarks of American politicians are also fanning the flames of the conflict. In this regard, some analysts expressed doubts and condemnation, and pointed out that it is only the military-industrial complex of the United States that will gain huge benefits from the conflict.

Recently, regarding the military and financial support provided by the United States to Ukraine, some American politicians advocated that “the money is worth the money” and also said that “Russians are dying.”

Former U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis pointed out in an interview that such statements by American politicians are disturbing. It also shows that the United States is using Ukraine to weaken Russia. Daniel Davis also said that some politicians in the United States have always regarded Russia as an enemy, and these people have never got rid of the Cold War mentality.

Former U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis:This kind of speech is bad. When American politicians talk about killing Russians, the expressions are cheerful. No matter how you explain it, it bothers me that Americans take pleasure in other people being killed, even in conflict. American politicians seem to take pleasure in doing Russia damage, in this case killing Russians, and destroying their military. I think American politicians are also happy to use Ukraine.

Former U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis:American politicians never got out of the cold war, and their hatred of Russia was deep-rooted and never eliminated. After the disintegration of the Soviet Union, we immediately regarded Russia as an enemy, which is why NATO began to expand, and this expansion of NATO has not stopped, which is still a problem. I don’t think American politicians have ever escaped the Cold War mentality.

British-Syrian independent journalist Richard Medhurst also pointed out that it is the United States that has caused the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine to continue, and that the United States has been making profits for its own military-industrial complex through the conflict.

British-Syrian independent journalist Richard Medhurst:It is the US that made this happen and profited from it. Because when you provide weapons, ammunition, and all imaginable equipment to soldiers and Ukraine, some people will make money, and there will be companies that produce these equipment and make profits from it.