Of Elena Meli

Young people are poorly informed about sexual problems and sexually transmitted diseases: to fill the gaps, a campaign by urologists is underway involving the Army and the Red Cross

Young Italian males know little about sex, at least as far as health is concerned: according to data from the Italian Society of Andrology (IS), more than 50 percent of young people can indicate only AIDS/HIV among the more than thirty sexually transmitted diseases, just one out of five is aware that andrological diseases can compromise fertility. To remedy the lack of knowledge on male sexual health, SIA has just launched an information campaign involving the Italian Army and the Italian Red Cross, but also over 2500 driving schools throughout the country.

Unaware kids The #e-SIA-prevention campaign over the next two years will involve young soldiers, who will also be testimonials in commercials on the web and social networks and during meetings throughout the country in Academies, Schools and Army Commands, the members of the Italian Red Cross and all the kids who will attend or turn to one of the more than 2,500 driving schools and automotive consultancy firms of the National Union of Driving Schools, to get a license or manage driving documents. The #e-SIA-prevention andrological awareness campaign aims to intercept young people and make them understand that they must and can go to the andrologist without fear, explains Alessandro Palmieri, president of SIA and professor of urology at the Federico II University of Naples. There are two million under 35s with an andrological problem, but only one in five knows that their disorder can compromise fertility; only 33 percent of eighteen-year-old males always use a condom and very few understand what sexually transmitted diseases are, for over 50 percent there is only AIDS. Today’s kids have the same knowledge and the same ideas as those of ten years ago, with the aggravating circumstance that today’s technology allows continuous information. See also From out of use tires a powder to pave the roads: the first tests in Santa Ninfa

Information campaign The time factor is fundamental to prevent trivial pathologies from becoming irreversible, continues Palmieri. Unfortunately many patients with congenital or acquired diseases of the reproductive and sexual systems for various reasons, from misinformation to shyness and lack of confidence, do not turn to the andrologist and rarely speak to general practitioners, even ending up developing anxieties and phobias Of every kind. Fighting disinformation through the distribution of materials and the organization of meetings is therefore the aim of the #e-SIA-prevention campaign, which will also be an opportunity to launch a study on the prevention and spread of andrological diseases among young people with the International University of Languages ​​and Media (IULM): the objective is to evaluate the knowledge, difficulties, experiences in the field of andrological diseases as well as the obstacles to prevention and risky behaviors, thanks to specific questionnaires for the children and the partner who they can be completed online on the web or on smartphones. For information, see the SIA site.