Check the name of Pope John Paul II in the event of the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi. In reality it is a name that has always been there, even if it was a marginal note to the story: Wojtyla was in fact pontiff in June 1983 when all traces of the 15-year-old disappeared, and the pope himself pronounced a now famous appeal-prayer during the Angelus. Emanuela was among other things a Vatican citizen.

Wojtyla’s name is mentioned in a voice message which came into possession of Emanuela’s brother, Peter Orlandi. Speaking in the audio, which yesterday was delivered to the Vatican promoter of justice Alessandro Diddi, would be a man close to the Band of Maglianawhich would have referred to the pontiff’s alleged sexual habits: the man, whose name is not mentioned, would have added that the boss Enrico De Pedis, alias ‘Renatino’, would have been asked to eliminate the girls who would have been taken to Vatican.

“ They tell me that Wojtyla sometimes went out in the evening with two Polish monsignors and certainly didn’t go to bless houses ”, commented Pietro Orlandi, a guest on the show DiTuesday. Orlandi actually followed up on a concept already stated in the episode of April 4, 2023: “ I think one of the possibilities is that Emanuela may have even suffered abuse, but that abuse was organized. It was brought in by someone to create the object of blackmail and since the Vatican has been doing everything for forty years to prevent the truth from getting out… Of course, if in 1993 the pedophilia of the cardinals was normally spoken of as if it were a normal and accepted thing, one can also think that pedophilia is even more on those cardinals ”.

According to the words of Pietro Orlandi, he would have also mentioned one bishopwho would have replied: “ Well, probably… ”. To which Orlandi would have pressed the prelate: “ Maybe he didn’t understand, if I’m talking about someone more than the cardinals I’m referring to Wojtyla ”. To which the prelate would have commented: “ Likely ”.

Emanuela Orlandi disappeared on 22 June 1983 after a choral singing lesson. As of January 2023, the Vatican has opened an investigation, which appears to have been strongly desired, among other things, by Pope Francis. Next June it will be 40 years since Emanuela is missing from her family, who have always searched spasmodically for the truth. And that today you can hope not only in the Vatican investigation but also in the parliamentary commission of inquiry being set up.