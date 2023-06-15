Wedges made a big comeback in 2023. While platform shoes and mules are still very much in trend, they’ve received a disproportionate amount of attention over the past year. This year we’re making room for Mary Janes and wedge sandals. This season’s must-have can be incorporated into any wardrobe, whether you prefer logos, muted tones or bold colors and high, medium or low wedge heels. From classic, brown and black wedge sandals to glittery, gold or silver wedge sandals – you have many styling options. Wedge heels are making a comeback and are the hottest shoe trend for summer 2023. Wedges are back and that’s how we wear them!

Shoe trend for summer 2023 – elegant wedges are back

The wedges that are making a comeback have nothing to do with the big platform wedges of the past. This year’s silhouettes are much slimmer.

Wedges are perhaps the most popular footwear trend right now, and the stores that sell them agree with us with their sculptural designs and sleek, platform-less silhouettes.

The fall and summer 2023 collections continue the fashion theme with elegant and comfortable wedge shoes in various designs, convincing us that this is more than a passing fad. Now that the nice weather is here, we can shed our prejudices and old habits and enjoy the new season to the fullest.

Trendy wedge sandals – choose the right models

Get to know your own unique style. Wedge sandals come in a variety of designs, from retro to modern, making it easy to choose a pair that suits your personal fashion sense.

When choosing the height, pay attention to the requirements of the event. As a rule of thumb, low wedges go better with a casual outfit, while high heeled wedges should be saved for a more formal or edgy occasion.

Style wedges with lacing correctly and wear a skirt

Make the floral accent the focal point of your outfit and add a fresh touch to your look. Put on a nice, colorful skirt and combine it with a yellow top. Beautiful, red wedge heels can underline and spice up your outfit. If you are a fan of bright colors, you should definitely consider this style.

Stylish wedge heel sandals for the office

Considering a pair of wedge sandals for a day at the office? If yes, you will love this style. Pair smart pants with a shirt and brown leather espadrille wedge sandals.

Maxi dress with wedges – a wonderful combination

This is the best outfit for an ideal relaxed look to meet with friends. High wedge heels look great with a long, colorful dress.

This outfit strikes an ideal balance by contrasting the volume of the shoes and the sleekness of the black dress. If you aim for a fashionable look, this combo is the way to go.

Wear leggings or skinny jeans

If you’re looking for a pair of wedges that will make you stand out without drawing too much attention, try suede models that wrap the ankle. Black wedge sandals are incredibly versatile and can be worn with anything – try to create a casual outfit and throw on leggings or skinny jeans.

Beige or brown wedge sandals and a denim skirt

Summer is denim skirt season. Chic wedges are the perfect addition to the denim skirt and immediately spice up your look. This is a casual summer look that is both stylish and comfortable. Beautiful makeup can help liven up your outfit, and the addition of accessories will make it suitable for any occasion.

Black mini dress and wedge sandals for formal occasions

Wedges flatter dresses of all lengths. Nice neutral heeled sandals are the perfect shoe for a short black stylish dress. You could wear the outfit on a date or a party with friends. To give it more structure, you can wear your hair down and curl it loosely. This is a great choice for the warmer months and ladies of all ages and builds can try the look.

Shoe trend for summer 2023 – styling ideas for wedge sandals

To maximize the effect of wedge heels, wear them with shorts. Shorts and a light-colored blouse with high wedge heels are a great way to show off your legs. This outfit is ideal for a casual summer day, for example when you go shopping or meet up with friends for brunch.

White summer dress, wedges and stylish accessories

Wear a loose white dress with a pair of mid heels for a chic ensemble for formal or informal occasions. You can wear this model with ease because it is comfortable. When you have a full day ahead of you, arm yourself with a cool bag that can hold everything you need.