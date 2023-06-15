The underground scene pays double tribute to Soundgarden

The next July 14 two Soundgarden tribute albums to be released at the same time by US label Magnetic Eye Records. Both releases will be part of his collection “Redux Series”, in which entire albums of artists they love are reinterpreted. In this case, as we have already pointed out, the protagonists will be one of the greats of the Seattle sound, Soundgarden.

And what are these two releases? Well “Best Of Soundgarden Redux” y “Superunknown Redux”. The first will include a total of fifteen underground bands that will reinterpret the biggest hits by the American band. The second will include versions of the fifteen original themes of “Superunknown” (1994), reinterpreted by many other groups from the international underground scene. Both releases are already on sale in pre-order in physical format, so if you are a big fan you should hurry up.

for now, for “Superunknown Redux” You can now listen to “Let Me Drown” as previews by the Italian drone collective UFO MAMMOTHS and “Head Down” by the American doom project Friar. With respect to “Best Of Soundgarden Redux”adaptations of “Ugly Truth” by the American psychedelic doom trio are now available Heavy Temple and “Rusty Cage” by the Seattle sludge quartet Witch Ripper.

Among the rest of the participating artists you will be able to find High Priest, Marissa Nadler, Witch Mountain, Dozer o Marc Urselli’s SteppenDoom –who covers “4th Of July” along with Matt Cameron (Soundgarden, Pearl Jam), Igor Sydorenko (Stoned Jesus), Alain Johannes (Queens Of The Stone Age, Eleven), By Albert Kuvez (Yat-Kha) and Utelo– among others in “Superunknown Redux”. In “Best Of Soundgarden Redux” names like Sun Crow, Swamp Coffin, Josiah, Restless Spirit, Heavy Temple o Witch Ripper.