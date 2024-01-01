Shooting at New Year’s party, Fdi deputy: ‘The gun is mine but I didn’t shoot’

Wounded in the leg by a bullet fired from the gun of a Fratelli d’Italia deputy, Emanuele Pozzolo. It happened last night in the Biella area at the end of an evening of New Year’s Eve celebrations. The injured person, not seriously, is a 31-year-old, son-in-law of a man from the undersecretary for justice’s escort Andrea Delmastro Delle Vedove. He was taken immediately by ambulance to Ponderano hospital, from where he was discharged during the day. The Biella prosecutor’s office, in agreement with the carabinieri, started the investigations.

From an initial reconstruction it appears that the shot came from a mini-pistol, a North American Arms LR22 regularly detained, which Pozzolo was showing to some present. “I confirm that the shot was fired accidentally but I wasn’t the one who fired it,” the deputy said.

The episode was framed Rosazza, a town in the Upper Cervo Valley which has less than one hundred residents and which tourist promoters like to present as “one of the most mysterious villages in Italy”: thanks to certain real or presumed esoteric and Masonic influences in the architecture commissioned, according to tradition, by an illustrious citizen of the past, Federico Rosazza, senator of the Kingdom of Italy and member of Mazzini’s Young Italy.

The mayor of the town is Francesca Delmastro, sister of the undersecretary. For the party, which was also attended by the member of the government together with his entourage, they had been rented the premises of the Pro Loco.

Emanuele Pozzolo, 38 years old, is originally from Vercelli. He too had spent the evening in Rosazza, but had waited for New Year’s Eve in the family home, and had stopped by to say hello late at night, when the party was now in its final stages. From what appears, he had a mini-revolver with him which he decided to show to the people he was having fun with: The weapon passed from hand to hand and at a certain point a shot was fired which hit the leg of one of those present, the husband of the daughter of an escort agent assigned to Delmastro.

“I wasn’t present – says the undersecretary – because I was out in the square, picking up some bags of food that we had shared. When they returned they told me everything. I made sure that help had been called. My escort advised me to go, but I was in no danger and I stayed. Luckily the boy escaped with a prognosis of about ten days. But the story could have had another twist.”

There’s a lot of fuss about the Rosazza accident comments from opposition politicians. “It seems like a third-rate film but instead it is reality, says Nicola Fratoianni (Italian Left), while Angelo Bonelli (Avs) speaks of “far west in Delmastro’s house”. “We expect Giorgia Meloni to intervene to clarify and take the consequent measures”, states the representative of the Democratic Party Debora Serracchiani adding that “in a normal country one resigns for much less”. The reflection of the Democratic Party senator, Simona Malpezzi is of the same tone: “All this is not normal”. The dem Andrea Orlando publishes a photo of the New Year’s Eve dinner he attended on social media and comments: “No one brought a gun.”

