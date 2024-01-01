Ethical fashion technology: a lesson in the future and artificial intelligence

Listen to the audio version of the article

The fashion of the future is ethical, thanks to technology. Or at least we can hope so. On the occasion of the next edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo, which will be held at the Fortezza da Basso, in Florence, from 9 to 12 January 2024, the AI ​​Create format, which brings together professionals and opinion leaders in artificial intelligence and creative sectors, arrives at the Accademia Italiana . The appointment is for Thursday 11 January, at 2.30 pm, to give rise to the discussion “From Sketch to Runway – Exploring the intersection between Artificial Intelligence, creativity, artisanal and industrial processes”, an event with free entry upon reservation on the website Italian Academy.

The guests of the talk on Thursday 11th

The meeting was born as a training and debate opportunity for the young talents of Accademia Italiana, a high education school with an international approach, part of the AD Education group, based in Florence. Guests of the talk Rachele Didero, award-winning designer based at MIT in Boston, creator of a fashion collection capable of “deceiving” biometric data detection systems through a particular pattern, digital artist Gabriele Moschin, professor of Fashion Digital Marketing (above, one of his works), Marco Marchesi, Chief Technology Officer of The Fabricant, leading brand in digital-only fashion. The round table will be moderated by Alessandro Colombo (Managing Director AD Education Italia) and Nico Abbruzzese (AI Create).

An aid to the “artisanal” creative process

From digitally enhanced sketch to a case study of computer-aided fashion generation, speakers will discuss the role technology can play in preserving the cultural craftsmanship behind fashion. Attendees will be able to learn more about concepts such as AI-assisted design, automated manufacturing techniques and on-demand manufacturing through conversations based on both cutting-edge innovation and age-old technique.

The necessary reflections on artificial intelligence

AI Create is an initiative by Giant Cookie and The Carrot Collective, bringing together professionals and thought leaders from the world of artificial intelligence and various creative sectors to discuss the impact of artificial intelligence on the future of creativity and to examine the implications ethical and social aspects of this rapidly evolving field. Artificial intelligence is paving the way for all those who create content and its influence on the creative world is now the subject of intense debate, a powerful tool capable of enhancing human creativity and a challenge to conventional creative industries.

Events around the world

During 2023 AI Create touched Madrid, Singapore, Melbourne, Buenos Aires, Shenzhen on topics such as the intersection between artificial intelligence and publishing, advertising, architecture, the film industry, art. The appointment at the Accademia Italiana is the first of 2024, which will be followed by others on the subject of Design (Bologna), Art Education (Miami), Performing arts (Madrid).

