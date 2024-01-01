The year 2023 has seen significant progress in the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country under the leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core. China is embarking on a new journey towards the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and the nation is striving towards the glory and dream of building a strong country and promoting national rejuvenation. This journey is not without its challenges, but under the strong leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping, the Communist Party of China is committed to uniting and leading the people of all ethnic groups in the country to achieve these goals.

The year 2023 is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. General Secretary Xi Jinping has been guiding the country through various inspections and surveys, emphasizing the importance of promoting Chinese-style modernization. From the coast of the South China Sea to the North Pole of China, the General Secretary has adopted an overall vision of Chinese-style modernization and emphasized both epistemology and methodology to formulate a layout for promoting this modernization.

In addition to promoting Chinese-style modernization, the Communist Party of China has also launched a theme education campaign on learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era throughout the party. The goal is to strengthen the unity of thoughts and actions across the party and gather a powerful force to overcome difficulties and forge ahead in unity.

The year 2023 also saw significant progress in economic recovery and high-quality development, with China remaining the world‘s largest growth engine and contributing about one-third to global economic growth. Measures to promote industrial innovation with technological innovation, build new competitive advantages with industrial upgrading, and make high-quality development rely more on innovation-driven connotative growth have been emphasized by General Secretary Xi Jinping.

Rural revitalization has been a key area of focus for General Secretary Xi Jinping, who has continued to promote the creative transformation and innovative development of China’s excellent traditional culture, build a solid foundation of humanities on the road to modernization, and move towards high-quality development in the positive interaction between humanities and economy.

Moreover, in the realm of international diplomacy, General Secretary Xi Jinping has been proactive in promoting global development initiatives, global security initiatives, and global civilization initiatives. China has demonstrated its commitment to peace and development in the world, and General Secretary Xi Jinping’s concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind has increasingly shown strong influence, charisma, and leadership in the international community.

As China looks towards the future, the nation is united around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, strengthening their confidence, working together, overcoming obstacles, and moving forward unswervingly towards the grand goal of building a strong country and rejuvenating the nation.

Share this: Facebook

X

