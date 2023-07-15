Shooting in Georgia, 4 dead. The killer is on the run

Four people were killed in a shooting in Hampton, Georgia on Saturday morning. CNN reports. The killer is on the run and the police have warned the local population to avoid the entire area around the town south of Atlanta.

The man is “armed and dangerous,” police said, who also offered a $10,000 reward for any information leading to his arrest. The victims are three men and a woman, adults. The killer’s name is Andre Longmore and he’s 40 years old. The motive for the shooting is still unclear, the police have only revealed that the four murders took place in different places and the killer is a resident of the city.

