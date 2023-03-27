It was like a miracle when the pharmaceutical company Pfizer made an accidental discovery in the 1990s while researching a drug to treat coronary heart disease. The active ingredient sildenafil did not show the expected effects, but test subjects reported a surprising side effect after taking it: a long-lasting erection.

After further research into the effects of the drug on the male body, the pharmaceutical company launched the active ingredient on March 27, 1998, 25 years ago, under the name Viagra as a sexual enhancer. A milestone in the history of the pharmaceutical industry. Because the drug helps millions of men who suffer from erectile dysfunction, in technical jargon erectile dysfunction, to a satisfying sex life.

But the small, blue miracle pill is by no means suitable for every man who suffers from erectile dysfunction. The drug also has some unpleasant side effects. Here is an overview of the five most important questions and answers.

1. How does Viagra work in the body?

Viagra does not induce an erection, but supports the biological processes in the body that lead to it. Sexual stimulation is therefore necessary when taking Viagra. Without this, Sildenafil has no effect.

After sexual arousal, the body’s own enzyme phosphodiesterase 5 (PDE-5 for short) normally ensures that the penis relaxes again. It breaks down the guanosine monophosphate molecules that make the male member stiff and reduces the blood supply. The active ingredient Sildenafil contained in Viagra is a PDE-5 inhibitor. It increases the body’s response to sexual stimuli and prevents the penis from sagging. This effect occurs about 30 to 60 minutes after ingestion. The effect, i.e. the erection, can last up to four hours.

2. What side effects does the drug have?

The most common side effects that can occur after taking it are:

Stuffy nose

visual disturbances

Headache

dizziness

nausea

hot flashes

In some cases, increased doses can also lead to hearing damage and permanent erections. In order to avoid damage, those affected should consult a doctor as soon as possible.

3. Can every man with erectile dysfunction take Viagra?

Men who suffer from cardiovascular weakness and low blood pressure should not take Viagra. Viagra can be dangerous for people who take antihypertensive drugs. “The classic for such contraindications are nitrate-based antihypertensive drugs,” explains Jochen Hess from the Urological Clinic of the University Medicine Essen at “ntv“. If taken at the same time as sildenafil, it can happen that the blood pressure is lowered so much that you get into a state of shock and, in the worst case, die from it.

It must also be clarified in advance whether the physical constitution allows the drug to be taken at all. “During sex there is a strain on the circulatory system, with blood pressure rising to 180 and the pulse to 120 to 130,” warns Hess. If men couldn’t cope with such a circulatory situation, it would be fatal to put them in this position with medication, he warns.

4. How can I get Viagra?

The active ingredient sildenafil requires a prescription in Germany. Anyone who suffers from erectile dysfunction should therefore consult a doctor in advance and have himself examined. It is therefore not advisable to order the drug on the Internet or to obtain it from dubious sources.

Jochen Hess also confirms this to the newspaper. “I can only warn against that. First of all, you don’t know exactly which providers on the network are actually behind it. Are these really reputable pharmacies? Or are they people selling it for profit?” says the urologist. One does not then know whether the active substance is really contained or not. It is also unclear in what dose. “In the worst case, it contains a harmful active ingredient,” warns Hess.

5. What are the causes of erectile dysfunction?

“In around 90 percent of men, there are physical causes that lead to erectile dysfunction,” explains Hess. Vascular and cardiovascular diseases were the most common. Diabetes and testosterone deficiency as well as psychological problems can also be the cause. The remedy could be used particularly well for psychological triggers. “Men with erectile dysfunction should therefore go to the doctor quickly with their problem, because we can really help in most cases,” emphasizes the doctor.