Home » Silvia Fischer: From confectioner to herb expert
Health

Silvia Fischer: From confectioner to herb expert

by admin
Silvia Fischer: From confectioner to herb expert

The trained master confectioner Silvia Fischer from Walding has spoiled her customers with her sweet creations for many years. Until Corona came and led them on new paths. The 42-year-old trained as a herbalist and began to deal intensively with women’s health and the female menstrual cycle. In workshops, the woman from the Mühlviertel now explains the healing effects of vaginal steam baths.

See also  "League of Legends" turn-based RPG spin-off "League of Legends: Fallen Kings" landed on console and PC

You may also like

The Menarini Fair Play award is born in...

Sick after the corona vaccination – what we...

Beware of Food Poisoning: What to Do Now...

A single dish, the Buddha Bowl salad is...

X-INTEGRATE develops AI-based document processing for the healthcare...

AUSL Modena – From group walks to gentle...

Premiere in Linz: music instead of anesthesia

he was about to lose his leg

what’s happening in Miami

Nationwide protest day of pharmacies on June 14,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy