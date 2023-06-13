Silvia Fischer: From confectioner to herb expert

18
The trained master confectioner Silvia Fischer from Walding has spoiled her customers with her sweet creations for many years. Until Corona came and led them on new paths. The 42-year-old trained as a herbalist and began to deal intensively with women’s health and the female menstrual cycle. In workshops, the woman from the Mühlviertel now explains the healing effects of vaginal steam baths.
