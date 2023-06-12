Silvio Berlusconi died, his family in hospital

(ANSA) – MILAN, JUNE 12 – Former premier Silvio Berlusconi died at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. The president of Forza Italia was 86 years old and had returned to the hospital on June 9 where he had spent 45 days in hospital between April and May to treat pneumonia, a complication of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia All four children arrived at the hospital this morning of Berlusconi and his brother Paolo. (HANDLE).



