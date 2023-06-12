Home » Silvio Berlusconi died, his family in hospital
Health

Silvio Berlusconi died, his family in hospital

by admin

(ANSA) – MILAN, JUNE 12 – Former premier Silvio Berlusconi died at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. The president of Forza Italia was 86 years old and had returned to the hospital on June 9 where he had spent 45 days in hospital between April and May to treat pneumonia, a complication of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia All four children arrived at the hospital this morning of Berlusconi and his brother Paolo. (HANDLE).

Read the full article on ANSA.it

See also  Basil plant, because it dies immediately: you are always wrong, the mistake not to be made

You may also like

Test: How many tigers are in the picture?...

Nasal spray for colds and allergies works, but...

Compensatory measure for the recognition of audiometrist qualifications...

A human’s iris: Insights into the whole body?...

Berlusconi, fourth day at the San Raffaele. All...

Woman killed in Treviso, her former employer investigated

Uterine fibroids: New drug reduces moderate to severe...

Support independent research to beat lung cancer

Will it be the right time to give...

He falls asleep on the sofa, a fly...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy