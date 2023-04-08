Silvio Berlusconi, the former Italian premier, faces an uphill battle against chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, a form of blood cancer that is causing him serious health problems. According to Professor Livio Pagano, head of hematology at the Gemelli hospital, Berlusconi’s illness could prevent him from engaging in active politics due to the complex clinical conditions he is facing.

One of the main challenges for Berlusconi is kidney failure, defined by Professor Pagano as a “problem”. This condition indicates that his body is no longer able to guarantee adequate blood flow to the tissues, compromising the oxygen supply to vital organs such as the kidneys, heart, lungs and brain. This increases the risk of bleeding and makes treating leukemia even more difficult.

Berlusconi is undergoing therapies for leukemia, but these also involve risks. According to Professor Pagano, the drugs used to treat the disease can cause anemia, which in combination with Berlusconi’s heart problems could lead to heart failure or a stroke. Furthermore, these drugs affect both cancer cells and healthy cells, increasing the risk of infections and pneumonia.

While the life expectancy for patients who respond well to treatment is high, Berlusconi does not appear to fall into this category at the moment. Professor Pagano explains that the former premier has a prolonged proliferation of healthy white blood cells, far above normal levels. This creates blood flow problems and increases the risk of thrombosis, as well as worsening kidney failure.

Because of these complex health conditions, Professor Pagano believes that Berlusconi will not be able to return to his political commitments. The organism weakened by the disease will have difficulty maintaining concentration and working for prolonged periods, making a return to active politics impossible. Berlusconi will instead have to concentrate on enjoying the affection of his loved ones.

Even Dr. Claudio Cerchione, hematologist at the Romagna Institute for the Study of Tumors, warns of the risk of complications for Berlusconi, such as infections in an already compromised body and the transformation of chronic disease into acute one.

In conclusion, Silvio Berlusconi’s health conditions are complex and difficult to manage. Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, together with renal insufficiency and the risks associated with therapies, threaten his ability to engage in active politics. Despite his determination, Berlusconi will face significant challenges in his battle with the disease.