Silvio Berlusconi leaves the San Raffaele intensive care unit after 12 days: transferred to an ordinary hospitalization ward

After 12 days of hospitalization Silvio Berlusconi let her intensive therapy cardio-thoraco-vascular hospital San Raffaele of Milan where he was treated for the aftermath of a leukemia from which he has been suffering for at least two years. According to what is learned, the doctors have given the go-ahead for the transfer of the Forza Italia leader to a room in a hospital ward. ordinary stay. To allow it is the “constant improvement” of his clinical picture of which the professors had spoken in their last bulletin Alberto Zangrillo and the primary Fabio Ciceri.

Berlusconi was again visited on Sunday by family and friends. The president of Mediaset Faithful Confalonieri arrived just before 4.30pm. At lunchtime, the car used in recent days by the former prime minister’s eldest daughter was seen, Marinaenter and exit from the entrance in via Olgettina 60. The brother Paolo Berlusconi from behind the car window showed reporters a thumb up, saying “everything is fine” and then making the gesture of invitation to caution with the hands. “I hope your work ends soon, it means that everything is fine,” she added, dismissing the journalists.

“Good luck Silvio my friend!” tweeted Lega secretary and Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini.