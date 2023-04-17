Home » Silvio Berlusconi leaves the San Raffaele intensive care unit after 12 days: transferred to an ordinary hospitalization ward
Health

Silvio Berlusconi leaves the San Raffaele intensive care unit after 12 days: transferred to an ordinary hospitalization ward

by admin

After 12 days of hospitalization Silvio Berlusconi let her intensive therapy cardio-thoraco-vascular hospital San Raffaele of Milan where he was treated for the aftermath of a leukemia from which he has been suffering for at least two years. According to what is learned, the doctors have given the go-ahead for the transfer of the Forza Italia leader to a room in a hospital ward. ordinary stay. To allow it is the “constant improvement” of his clinical picture of which the professors had spoken in their last bulletin Alberto Zangrillo and the primary Fabio Ciceri.

Berlusconi was again visited on Sunday by family and friends. The president of Mediaset Faithful Confalonieri arrived just before 4.30pm. At lunchtime, the car used in recent days by the former prime minister’s eldest daughter was seen, Marinaenter and exit from the entrance in via Olgettina 60. The brother Paolo Berlusconi from behind the car window showed reporters a thumb up, saying “everything is fine” and then making the gesture of invitation to caution with the hands. “I hope your work ends soon, it means that everything is fine,” she added, dismissing the journalists.

“Good luck Silvio my friend!” tweeted Lega secretary and Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini.

See also  Waiting lists, delays mainly affect the elderly

You may also like

bigger and also in HF version with 240...

Calenda-Renzi quarrel, the letter from the deputies of...

Prof. Dr. Lothar H. Wieler is the new...

Franco Berrino: «That’s why those with a belly...

Acoustic Ed Sheeran teases new album to fans

160 trillion at risk

Rare diseases: Physicians excellent

Glaucoma, watch out for early symptoms

Do you have this level too high in...

Climate, stop fossil fuels: agreement between G7 ministers

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy