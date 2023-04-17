Roma-Udinese / Nehuen Perez: “A very difficult week ended”

The Juventus team continues to work in view of the next league matches. Here are Perez’s words one hour after the kick-off

Just before the kick-off between Andrea Sottil’s Udinese and José Mourinho’s Roma he had his say a very important footballer like nehuen perez. The Argentinian central defender is one of the fundamental talents of the Friulian team and with him on the pitch the team manages to perform in an excellent way. Let’s not miss his statements just before the start of this evening postponement which will be able to say a lot about the season finale of the two clubs. A Udinese that wants to continue to amaze and rediscover the triumphal march of the beginning of the year. A Roma that will have to do really well in order to continue dreaming of a top four finish. Perez’s words.

“That just passed was not an easy week and very difficult made of hard work. Today’s match will tell us a lot about our team strength”. This meeting is of sensational value not only for the management, but also for the players themselves. We remind you that if the victory does not come, it is very probable that the club could call a week-long retreat. One more reason for Udinese to try to win and bring home three points that would be golden in view of this season finale. The interview doesn’t end here, here is the Argentine’s opinion on the Giallorossi’s absences.

Rome without Dybala and Abraham — “It’s true that two important players for them will be missing, but they have a quality rose and in any case it will be difficult for us to mark whoever will replace them”. Perez does not commit himself and knows very well that today we will need to play a super match in order to bring home a positive result. This concludes the pre-match interview with the centre-back ready to give everything in view of the next championship match.Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go and see the very latest that arrive directly from the Olimpico. Here are the official formations of Rome and Udinese << See also United States, former FBI agent arrested for links with Russian oligarch Deripaska

