Silvio Berlusconi’s life was cut short. The cause? A terrible disease. Here’s what it is!

It’s been 3 days since he died. Let’s find out everything about Silvio Berlusconi’s illness.

The Knight was affected by a particular type of leukemia. As explained by Professor Claudio Cerchione, chief medical researcher at the Hematology Division of the Romagna Institute for the Study of Tumors Dino Amadori and president of the Italian Society of Oncohematology, the disease diagnosed to Silvio Berlusconi was Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia (CMML). CMML is a rare form of non-hereditary blood cancer that affects bone marrow stem cells and occurs mainly between 50 and 70 years of age.

What is CMML, Silvio Berlusconi’s disease

Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML), a rare hematologic cancer, is characterized by an abnormal proliferation of monocytes, a particular class of white blood cells. This pathological condition predominantly affects individuals over the age of 65, especially males, approximately 1 in 100,000 individuals.

CMML presents as a combination of two categories of chronic blood malignancies, with features predominating from one or the other, as appropriate:

Myelodysplastic syndrome: there is an anomaly in the process of formation, maturation and survival of bone marrow cells, mainly responsible for the production of red and white blood cells and platelets. This dysfunction compromises the generation of sufficient numbers of healthy, functional cells in the bloodstream, increasing the risk of anemia, bleeding and infection.

Myeloproliferative syndrome: Overproduction of one of the types of cells produced by the bone marrow occurs, resulting in an uncontrolled proliferation of red blood cells, white blood cells, or platelets. This phenomenon can lead, among other complications, to thrombosis.

CMML therefore represents an intricate amalgam of haematological alterations, requiring a thorough evaluation and careful therapeutic management. Ongoing scientific research is focusing on the development of more targeted diagnostic and therapeutic strategies, in order to offer an optimal treatment perspective for patients affected by this complex pathology.

Symptoms

Symptoms associated with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) can manifest in various forms, depending on the predominance of the myelodysplastic or myeloproliferative component. The most common symptoms include:

Recurrent thrombosis: episodes of frequent blood clot formation.

Recurrent Bleeding: Bleeding that comes back regularly.

Ease of bruising: Tendency to bruise easily.

Excessive collection of fluids in the serous cavities: Abnormal accumulation of fluids within the serous membranes of the body.

Spleen enlargement: The spleen may enlarge and, in severe cases, splenic rupture or splenic infarctions may occur.

Subcutaneous nodules: Abnormal growths under the skin.

Infections of various types, including lung problems: Increased susceptibility to infections, which can involve many body systems, including the lungs.

General physical wasting: progressive loss of strength and physical vitality.

The complexity of CMML symptoms requires careful evaluation and constant monitoring in order to adequately manage the disease and improve the patient’s quality of life. The advice of a specialized physician and the involvement of a multidisciplinary team are essential for the effective management of this complex hematological condition.

The cause

The underlying causes of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) are not yet fully understood, but are speculated to include several conditions, including:

Genetic abnormalities: Inherited genetic abnormalities or mutations acquired during life can contribute to the development of CMML.

Familial predisposition: the presence of cases of CMML or other haematological diseases in the family can increase the risk of developing the disease.

Age: Advanced age is a significant risk factor for developing CMML, with a higher incidence observed in individuals over 65 years of age.

Treatments for a previous form of cancer: treatments such as radiotherapy or chemotherapy used to fight other forms of cancer can cause alterations in the bone marrow maturation processes, predisposing to the onset of CMML.

However, it is important to emphasize that these are only possible causes and that fully understanding the mechanisms behind CMML requires further study and extensive research.

The therapies

Currently, the treatment option with the highest curative potential for Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia (CMML) is allogeneic stem cell transplantation from a matched donor. This procedure involves infusing stem cells from the donor into the patient after the latter has received myeloablative chemotherapy therapy. This therapy aims to replace the diseased bone marrow with a healthy one, derived from donated stem cells.

It should be emphasized, however, that stem cell transplantation is a demanding procedure and carries significant risks, often not feasible due to the advanced age of the patient suffering from leukemia.

If transplantation is not an option, treatment may include oral or intravenous chemotherapy drugs to reduce the number of white blood cells, especially monocytes, and to help reduce the size of the spleen . This therapy aims to control the disease and reduce the symptoms associated with CMML.