MrBeast and another milestone in the history of digital platforms

MrBeast’s content is by far one of the most extravagant on YouTube. Not only because of the variety and the level of creativity, but also the economic power that he has managed to obtain throughout his career, give him a margin for the production of high-flying videos.

From bring fiction to life and build Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory or play the Squid Game; show the most expensive and cheapest plane tickets and hotel rooms in the world; until buried alive for 50 hours. MrBeast and his ingenuity have no limits.

On this occasion, he made a video in which he showed yachts ranging from just one dollar to 1,000,000,000 USD. Yes, something rarely seen in the digital world. With this recent shipment, the youtuber put another of his videos on the podium of the most viewed in the history of the platform. To the last yacht on the tour, which to be more specific was a cruise ship, MrBeast invited 400 subscribers to enjoy the activities and to be part of his channel’s own content.

After 24 hours, MrBeast himself gave notice through his social networks of the madness generated by the last video. It was specifically through Twitter where the youtuber gave the details and statistics. More than 47,000,000 visits in just 24 hours of posting the video. What made it one of the most viewed in the history of the platform on the first day of publication.

Butter, a song by the K-pop band BTS, is the most viewed video in the first 24 hours of YouTube history, with 108 million views. The Squid Game in real life by MrBeast, occupied the 2nd position of that ranking, until this new video of the yachts dethroned it. All the information related to the digital platform scene can be found at PEEK Latam.