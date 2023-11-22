Singer Axl Rose reported for sexual assault

IPA

Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose has been sued in New York by a former Penthouse model who accuses him of raping her. She dragged me “like a caveman” and then raped me, we read in the indictment. The episode reported by Sheila Kennedy, Pet of the Year of 1983 in the red light magazine, dates back to 1989. The woman accuses the musician of having tied her up and sodomized her against her will.

Alcohol and drugs at the hotel party The violence occurred the same night the two met, during a party that took place in the singer’s hotel room. According to the woman, Axl Rose would have given his guests cocaine, champagne and other alcohol and would have had “aggressive behavior” to the point of “encouraging group sex”. At that point Sheila Kennedy, intending to leave the party, was allegedly “pushed to the ground” by Rose, who allegedly “dragged her into her bedroom”. Immediately after her, the singer, according to what the woman declared in the indictment, “threw her onto her bed and tied her hands behind her back, with blood on her knees”, we read in her lawsuit. The model “felt she had no escape and decided to lie on the bed and wait for Rose, who treated her as an object for her sexual pleasure, to finish raping her.”

