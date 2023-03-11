Saline nasal sprays. These sprays do not contain any decongestants, but moisturize and clean the nose to support therapy. We have tested nasal sprays with salt: not all are recommended. This is due to the type of saline solution and additives used.

Decongestant nasal sprays. Sprays with the active ingredients naphazoline, oxymetazoline, tramazoline and xylometazoline – known by names such as Nasivin or Olynth – constrict the vessels in the mucous membrane, causing it to swell. This frees up the entrances to the sinuses, and the mucus drains off better. Whether the sprays actually shorten sinusitis has not been sufficiently proven. They should be used for a maximum of one week and not more than three times a day, otherwise the mucous membrane can be damaged. We recommend sprays without preservatives.

salt water solution. Saline solutions for inhaling or rinsing with a nasal douche are a popular home remedy for sinusitis: from isotonic saline solution to sterile seawater to Ems salt from the thermal spring. They moisten the mucous membrane, flush out pathogens and liquefy the secretion. There is no evidence that they have a decongestant effect. When inhaling under the towel, the salt does not get deep into the airways. This is achieved with the so-called nebulizer.

Schmerz­mittel. Over-the-counter painkillers such as ibuprofen, acetylsalicylic acid, paracetamol help with headaches and facial pain. You can find out which painkiller is right for whom in the article Where ibuprofen, paracetamol and co. work.

Means with Myrtol. Myrtol is a blend of eucalyptus oil, sweet orange oil, lemon oil and myrtle oil. The herbal supplements in this mix can help liquefy the secretions in your sinuses. Asthmatics should talk to their doctor before taking it. Children under the age of six should not be given Myrtol.

Antibiotics. If a severe case of bacterial sinusitis is diagnosed, your doctor will prescribe antibiotics.

Cortison-Sprays. Only used for chronic sinusitis. Cortisone dampens the inflammatory response. Studies confirm that these prescription drugs can relieve symptoms. Scientists from the Universities of Calgary and South Carolina all relevant studies on chronic sinusitis summarized and published in the journal JAMA. Their conclusion: It has been proven that saline rinsing solutions and cortisone-containing nasal sprays or drops help. Regular use is necessary. The effect only occurs after some time. Saline solutions can be made using portions of salt from pharmacies and drugstores. They have to be freshly prepared every day, otherwise germs can multiply. Affected people should flush the saline solution through their nose with a nasal douche one to three times a day. You can find out how to use nasal douches in the 2014 nasal douche test and in the video for instructions.

Herbal combination preparations. Our drug experts classify the combination of plant extracts in Sinupret as less suitable for sinusitis: the therapeutic effectiveness has not been proven for each individual component.