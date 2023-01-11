news-txt”>

Pediatrics are in trouble in many Italian realities due to the many respiratory virus infections in children, especially bronchiolitis from Respiratory Syncytial Virus, which are particularly affecting children under one year of age. But pediatric intensive care units are underpowered. This was stated by the Italian Society of Pediatrics SIP which is urging government intervention. With the simultaneous circulation of other viruses such as influenza, adenoviruses and Covid, the situation “is really difficult in some cases, with record accesses to the emergency room, congestion in some hospitals and maximum occupancy of the beds”.