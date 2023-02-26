Sofia Goggia archive the disappointment ai World Cup and come back to win in the world cup. The Italian champion, who had ridden the downhill of the world championship in Courchevel in the downhill of Crans Montana, in Switzerland, canceled yesterday due to fog and rescheduled today in place of the super-G. Going down with bib number 9, Goggia finished in 1’26″81 ahead of another blue, Federico Brignonebib number 21, second in 1’26″96: it’s the 17th Italian double in history. Third for the French Laura Left (1’27″22), on the first podium in his career. Thanks to this victory, the number 17 in downhill and 22 in the world cup, Goggia takes another step forward towards conquering the fourth specialty cup: two races from finish (Kvitfjell and Soldeu) has 580 points, 179 more than the Slovenian Ilka Stuhec (today ninth), second to 401. The other Italians competing today: seventh place for Laura Pirovano, 16th Marta Bassino, 21st Elena Curtoni, 23rd ^ Nadia Delago, Nicol Delago 33. The women’s world cup is now moving to Norway where, in Kvitfjell, from Friday to Sunday a super-G is scheduled first, then a downhill and finally a super-G again.

Sofia Goggia and Federica Brignone (handle)

Goggia: “A victory with a mustache”

“They were two quite difficult days for me, because competing in a single race and exiting at the fifth door wasn’t easy – Sofia Goggia’s words at the end of the race. I didn’t think I’d be first at the finish line, also because the conditions change constantly. However, there is something that defeats fear, that is the decision. You need to have the courage to be precise even when you are not right inside. With such particular and changeable conditions, we who started in the top 15 were a bit ‘ in the dark. I knew that if there was a girl who could undermine me, it was Fede. But as someone who recently passed away would have said (Maurizio Costanzo, ed) I made ‘a descent with a mustache’. Right now I can’t think about the cup specialties, because I have to concentrate on myself and on the best gesture to bring to the race. Then at the end of each race we look at the light and if it’s green it’s better. At the end of the season we’ll settle the accounts on the Cup, for now I’m happy c Oh yeah”.