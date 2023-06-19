Skin aging due to wrinkling | oxidative stress

By the time they are in their late twenties at the latest, signs of skin aging through the formation of wrinkles and possibly loosening connective tissue can be seen in both sexes. Wrinkle creams offer a way to remedy the situation, but it is far more important to understand the aging process and to prevent the wrong lifestyle habits from accelerating it.

Aging has many causes. In the main it is genetically determined. Our inner biological clock, which is responsible for all life processes in our body, also determines the aging that comes from within, which is caused by the change in the hormonal landscape (hormone theory) and by the wear and tear of the cell renewal processes (wear and tear theory).

Stress can make someone look old quickly. Who doesn’t know people who seem to have aged years by strokes of fate within a short period of time? From a dermatological point of view, stress symptoms can be identified on the skin. No other human organ can be examined and analyzed so directly. Clear signs are premature wrinkle formation, sun spots, red veins on the face, pale, possibly also greyish-yellowish skin tone and relaxation of the subcutaneous connective tissue and fatty tissue.

We could not live without oxygen. However, reactive oxygen can also attack and destroy biological systems. Our body has developed an antioxidant protection system to prevent the harmful effects of aggressive oxygen compounds.

If there is an excess of reactive oxygen compounds, the oxidative stress not only damages the skin but almost all body tissues. In particular, vascular diseases and cancer are favored. If you want to boost your inner fountain of youth, you should eat a diet rich in vital substances, preferably choosing plant-based foods that are rich in carotenoids, phytohormones, unsaturated fatty acids and antioxidants. This leads to an increase in antioxidant capacity and thus protects the skin from aggressive oxygen.

Smoking, passive smoking, alcohol and UV light increase oxidative stress and lead to dramatic damage and pre-aging of the skin, which is not only aesthetically unattractive, but can also promote numerous skin diseases such as skin cancer, psoriasis and eczema.

Age-related changes in the skin

Thinning of the epidermis due to flattening of the skin cells as a result of a lower water storage capacity – Development of very fine wrinkles – Therapy: cream Drying and dull appearance of the epidermis due to a reduction in sebum production – Therapy: cream Thinning of the dermis, wrinkling – Therapy: wrinkle filler wrinkle formation due to strong muscular mimic influences – Therapy: botulinum toxin formation of bruises due to delayed closure of blood vessels pigment cells produce less melanin – decrease in tanning ability immune cells of the skin decrease – risk of skin cancer increases relaxation of the subcutaneous connective tissue Therapy: surgical measures if necessary

The best way to prevent oxidative stress and the skin aging it causes is to avoid cell toxins and eat an adequate diet rich in vital substances.

