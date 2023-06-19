Search, insert & send GIFs

There are several ways to search, insert, and send GIFs in Discord conversations. You can find out here how you can respond as quickly as possible with the right reaction in the form of an animated image.

About GIF function

In the current versions of Discord, in addition to emojis and stickers, there is also one directly GIF selection. Just press right in Text input field click the GIF icon to open the selection.

From here you can immediately one of the popular categories and select and insert the appropriate GIF. Alternatively, you can also do one above own search command Enter to search for a specific reaction in animated form.

You can read here how you can create a GIF yourself:

Via chat command

If you are faster with the keyboard, you can simply use one chat command Use to search for a matching GIF Giphy or Tenor to search. To do this, simply enter /giphy or /tenor in the chat line and the term for which you would like to search for an animated image.

Discord will then show you 10 GIFs in previewfrom which you can either select one or refine the search term again to find a more suitable image.

Insert manually

Of course you can also choose the classic way and just GIFs from your hard drive on the PC or from your gallery on your cell phone.

This works on the computer as well as on the smartphone via the Plus icon to the left of the chat line. Alternatively, you can simply use the drag-and-drop function on the PC or the share function on the mobile device.

Paste URL

Discord also converts URLs to the respective imageif you have a direct link to the GIF – you don’t even need to save the animated image on your own device.

Insert a URL that ends in .gif into the chat, should after a short loading time the respective image will appear in the chat.

