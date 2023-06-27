Skin cancer: screening tests more important than ever

miners’ union

Bochum (ots)

Climate change has an impact on UV radiation. Skin cancer cases expected to double by 2030. KNAPPSCHAFT recommends regular skin cancer screening.

Due to climate change, temperatures are rising worldwide, and the number of warm days a year and the number of hours of sunshine per day are constantly increasing. The strength of UV radiation is also influenced by climate change. According to the Federal Office for Radiation Protection, the depletion of the stratospheric ozone layer leads to an increase in sunburn-effective UV irradiance of around 7 percent in winter and spring and around 4 percent in summer and autumn. Sufficient sun protection is therefore particularly important all year round, because many people want to enjoy the beautiful weather and for this reason spend more time outdoors when the sun is shining and are therefore exposed to UV radiation more frequently and for longer.

Prof. Dr. Rolf-Markus Szeimies, chief physician at the Clinic for Dermatology and Allergology at Klinikum Vest: “Studies show that the consequences of climate change can lead to a doubling of skin cancer cases by 2030. Dealing with the sun correctly is therefore more important than ever. High Sun protection factors in sunscreen, even in winter, are now a ‘must’. You should also stay in the shade more often and avoid the sun in the afternoon.”

In addition to adequate sun protection, early detection tests such as regular skin cancer screening are becoming increasingly important. You can determine the personal risk of skin cancer in order to develop appropriate protective measures.

“If skin cancer is detected early, it can be cured in most cases. Preventive examinations, such as skin cancer screening, are therefore very important. In addition, everyone should keep an eye on their skin and regularly examine it for possible changes,” says Prof. Dr. Szeimies.

An evaluation by KNAPPSCHAFT shows that the number of insured persons who take advantage of skin cancer screening has fallen in recent years. While in 2019 it was just over 37 percent of the insured, in 2021 it was just over 33 percent of the insured who had their whole body examined by trained dermatologists and family doctors regardless of suspicion.

“Skin cancer screening does not hurt. It is a harmless examination with a great effect. Dermatologists take a close look at every skin change and see directly whether it is a pre-cancerous condition or a harmless mole. A decision can then be made on the spot whether whether therapy, such as removing the mole, is necessary,” explains Szeimies, an expert in the KNAPPSCHAFT medical competence network.

The legislator provides for free screenings from the age of 35. KNAPPSCHAFT appeals to get regular examinations at an early stage and therefore offers free skin cancer screening for all age groups every two years. With this special service, KNAPPSCHAFT wants to sensitize young people in particular to deal with the dangers of skin cancer.

More information can be found here:

https://www.knappschaft.de/DE/Home/News/News1.html

With around 1.4 million insured persons, KNAPPSCHAFT is one of the largest health insurance companies in Germany. It combines the protection of health and long-term care insurance with holistic care: Doctors, clinics, nursing staff, health and insurance specialists work hand in hand in its medical competence network. Insured persons receive a variety of services for early detection and prevention – which often go beyond the legal standard. Further information at www.knappschaft.de.

Original content from: Knappschaft, transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

