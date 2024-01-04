Home » Skipjack tuna withdrawn from the market, which batches are: “Risk of scombroid syndrome”
Skipjack tuna withdrawn from the market, which batches are: "Risk of scombroid syndrome"

Skipjack tuna withdrawn from the market, which batches are: "Risk of scombroid syndrome"

The Ministry of Health has issued a warning regarding two batches of frozen skipjack tuna fillet from the Oltremare brand, owned by Effegi Service SpA. The product is being recalled due to the presence of histamine beyond the permitted regulatory limits, which poses a risk of developing scombroid syndrome. The affected batches are 3H05 and 3H06 with establishment number 514 and TMC of 08/2025. Consumers are urged not to consume the product and to immediately return it to the point of sale for a full refund.

Histamine is a nitrogenous compound that, when present in excessive quantities or in poorly stored products, can lead to serious health issues. Consumption of tainted fish, such as tuna, mackerel, sardines, and anchovies, can result in symptoms ranging from headaches and digestive problems to abdominal swelling, nausea, and vomiting. In the case of scombroid syndrome, symptoms include headaches, itching, red conjunctivae, burning mouth, and widespread skin redness. In severe cases, breathing difficulties, palpitations, hypotension, and myocardial ischemia may occur.

Experts from the Niguarda hospital recommend treatment with antihistamines in cases of severe intoxication. It is crucial for consumers to be aware of the risks and to seek medical attention if they experience symptoms after consuming tainted fish products.

The Ministry of Health advises that all other batches of the Oltremare brand frozen skipjack tuna fillet are safe for consumption. To avoid any confusion, the description of the affected product refers to the 300g carton containing the product in a vacuum bag, with the identification mark of the factory marked with “14 (India)” and the company’s address listed as “EFFEGI SERVICE SPA – Via Spallanzani 2, Loc. Valdaro – 46100 – Mantua”.

Consumers are encouraged to take this recall seriously and to prioritize their health by returning the affected product and seeking medical attention if necessary.

