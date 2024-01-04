You can now buy Jacob Elordi’s Bath Water from Saltburn

LuxCandleCorner has just released a new product that is sure to get people talking. The company has created a candle that is designed to smell like Jacob Elordi’s bath water. While the actor himself has not given in to selling his actual bath water, the candle is meant to recreate the scent of his bath.

Priced at just over £26, the candle has already gained attention and has received 5-star reviews. The idea for the candle came from a scene in Saltburn where Barry Keoghan’s character drinks Elordi’s character’s bath water in a rather crude display of affection or obsession.

While the concept may seem strange and intrusive to some, it is likely to appeal to the right audience. Those who are fans of the actor or are intrigued by unique and unusual products may be drawn to the idea of having their home smell like Jacob Elordi’s bath water.

Whether or not this product will be a hit remains to be seen, but it is certainly making waves in the market. Only time will tell if Jacob Elordi’s bath water-scented candle will become a must-have item for fans and enthusiasts alike.

