Skyrim: Video shows Whiterun recreated in Unreal Engine 5, with realistic aspect ratio and graphics

Leo Torres shared a video of a version in Unreal Engine 5 in Whiterunthe main city of Skyrim. The aim of this project is to create a more realistic and accurate version of the city in terms of proportions. You can see the video below.

Torres uses Unreal Engine 5.2 Preview and takes advantage of Nanite (patterns and foliage) and Lumen (lighting and reflections) technologies. This Skyrim map he created runs at 30 FPS with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. The artist used third-party models and a number of custom assets modeled in Blender and then textured in Mixer. Also, he uses most of the newer features of Unreal Engine 5. However, this content is not available for download and there does not appear to be any plans to make it available.

The video splits into two parts: The former is a cinematic presentation of the area, while the latter is a first-person walk through the city, which lacks characters. As mentioned, this version of Whiterun has the sole purpose of showing what the city of Skyrim could look like with more modern graphics (perhaps making us imagine what The Elder Scrolls 6 could look like) and above all with more realistic proportions.

As always happens in video games, the dimensions of the rooms and some objects are not realistic. Whiterun is supposed to be a large city, but the truth is that in Skyrim it is made up of a handful of houses and a couple of shops, with a less than impressive fortress. The reason is always the same: the dimensions of the places are first of all designed to make exploration and gameplay fun and also to allow the game engine to manage the area without technical problems. A Whiterun like the one in the video is nice to see, but controller in hand would be uninteresting unless there are a number of gameplay tricks. This does not mean that what has been done is an excellent technical work.

