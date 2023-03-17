Good sleep is important for well-being. Those who cannot sleep well at night usually feel the effects of this throughout the day. Read here which tips will help you sleep better.

Good sleep is important because it influences well-being and is a prerequisite for the body to regenerate after a hard day. But: Not everyone who sleeps badly suffers from insomnia. Only when the quality and duration of sleep are permanently disturbed is it referred to as a sleep disorder. Concentration and performance may be impaired the next day. Causes of restless sleep are, for example, depression, respiratory and lung diseases or diffuse pain. Living conditions also play an important role and excessive stress and consumer behavior influence sleep. Affected people who cannot fall asleep or wake up frequently at night and find it difficult to get back to sleep are looking for solutions to finally be able to sleep better again. Read here how this can be done.

1. Getting enough exercise



A full-time job and a stressful family life can be demanding and you don’t always manage to take care of your own needs in everyday life. However, sufficient exercise is important for restful sleep. Because if you don’t move enough during the day, you often feel restless in the evening. Integrate sport or an evening walk into your everyday life to exercise regularly. People who work in the office and rarely leave their desk benefit from this tip in particular and find more peace before going to bed.

2. Eat and drink properly



When it comes to better sleep, sleep hygiene is often mentioned. It starts with the right intake of nutrients. Anyone who has trouble sleeping should avoid caffeinated beverages such as coffee, black tea or cola at least four hours before going to bed. The same applies to the consumption of alcohol, because it can shorten the deep sleep phases and wake you up early. Eating hearty meals can also contribute to sleep problems. You can’t sleep well with a full stomach, after all, the body is still busy with the digestion process. It is better to eat something light in the evening and make sure you do not eat about two hours before bedtime.

3. Calm down



Before you go to bed you should rest. Fixed rituals can help you with this. Introduce an evening ritual that helps you relax — This could be, for example, a pleasant bath or meditation. The evening ritual should help you to hide external influences and the experiences of the day. The more aware you are of yourself and your needs, the better you can live in the moment and let go of everyday stress. Media like that too TV, the computer or the smartphone cause unrest. Deliberately switch off these devices in the evening and let go of the thought of missing something. Your self-chosen evening ritual should ensure relaxation before going to bed. Listen to your body and then go to sleep when you are tired. If you have trouble sleeping, a regular bedtime can help your body get used to going to bed regularly and sleep better.

Many people like listening to radio plays or podcasts to fall asleep. If you are one of them, try to give it up — at least for a while — and settle into calm. Even the most innocuous radio play requires attention when listening and can contribute to the fact that restless people cannot switch off. If you don’t like the silence, you can use nature sounds. Well-known and popular are sounds such as falling rain or the sound of the sea. You can listen to this sound for free on various streaming providers or you can use one small speaker with preset sounds.

4. Lying comfortably



Your bedroom should be a place where you can relax and unwind. Good sleep is therefore also related to the right bed and lying comfort.

Flexible spelled cushion

Little or no rest at night can also be caused by the wrong pillow. People who have problems with the muscles of the neck, shoulders or even the spine could Dinkelkisses help. Unlike traditional pillows, these pillows are grain-filled and mold to your head, neck, and shoulders with every movement. The filling of the spelled pillow is breathable and permeable to air, so moisture can be optimally absorbed and transported away.

Soothing weighted blanket

In the special Cover are durable, hypoallergenic and non-toxic glass beads or plastic beads that weigh down the duvet. They exert deep pressure on the autonomic nervous system and have a calming effect.

Optimize mattress

If you share the bed, you may have to make compromises when it comes to the firmness of the mattress. However, surfaces that are too soft or too hard can affect sleep. If the mattress is too hard to lie comfortably, you can use a padded one Mattress Pad add to. On the one hand, the mattress is better protected and, on the other hand, it becomes a little softer without losing its degree of hardness.

5. Indoor climate



Temperature and humidity in the bedroom also have an impact on well-being. Make sure the air is not too dry. If you freeze at night and don’t want to open the window, you can humidifier put in the bedroom, which counteracts air that is too dry.

The room temperature should also not be too cold or too warm, because the wrong room climate can also lead to sleep disorders. Especially in summer, bedrooms heat up due to the incoming rays of the sun. It is therefore important to keep the curtains closed during the day. The most suitable heat-insulating curtains, which keep the heat in the room in winter and ensure that the room stays pleasantly cool in summer. In addition, these curtains reliably darken and are also useful for all sleepers who prefer darkness to sleep better.

