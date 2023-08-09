Sleep Disorders: Causes and Effects | > – Guide

Status: 07.08.2023 11:12 a.m

Sleep disorders increase the risk of obesity and serious cardiovascular diseases. Poor sleep can be triggered by shift work, depression or menopause.

Many people cannot fall asleep, wake up repeatedly during the night, or find their sleep duration too short. According to a survey by Techniker Krankenkasse, every third person in the 40 to 60 age group complains that they don’t get enough sleep. And in the corona pandemic, the problem of “poor sleep” has apparently spread to all age groups.

Data from the KKH (commercial health insurance) show that the number of diagnoses of non-organic sleep disorders nationwide increased by around 77 percent from 2011 to 2021. From the pre-Corona year 2019 to the second Corona year 2021, there was an increase of eight percent across Germany. According to a survey by the KKH, stress at work (for 42 percent of those surveyed) and private worries (34 percent) keep people from sleeping.

Poor sleep: when is it a sleep disorder?

According to experts, more than ten percent of Germans suffer from unspecific sleep disorders. Sleeping less than 42 hours a week is considered sleep deprived. If those affected have difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep at least three times a week for a month and do not wake up refreshed, this is referred to as insomnia.

Those who frequently sleep poorly, cannot fall asleep or sleep through the night have an up to 30 percent higher risk of developing a serious cardiovascular disease such as a heart attack, cardiac insufficiency or stroke. According to a new study, middle-aged and older people who sleep less than five hours a night could have an increased risk of chronic diseases and, as a result, an increased risk of developing multimorbidity.

Another study suggests that short sleep durations in midlife may be associated with an increased risk of developing dementia.

Physical causes of insomnia

A sleep disorder often has physical causes such as diabetes, asthma or a malfunctioning thyroid gland. Depression, changing working hours and shift work can also lead to sleep disorders. Sleepless nights can lead to depression. Those who are awake between 2 and 4 a.m. are more likely to ponder problems that are usually not so threatening during the day.

Menopause can cause insomnia

In women, menopause can be the trigger for insomnia. Then women also have an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes because the vascular protective effect of estrogens is lost. Blood pressure also often rises during menopause.

VIDEO: Sleep disorders: what to do? (6 mins)

Sleep is important for the immune system and skin

Sleep is a big factor in staying healthy:

During sleep, the immune system is particularly active in the fight against viruses and bacteria. That’s why you often feel so tired when you have a cold, for example. During sleep, the skin regenerates and new skin cells are formed. This ensures a fresh look in the morning. If you don’t get enough sleep, your skin looks worn out.

Obesity due to insufficient sleep

Those who sleep less than six hours a night on average also have an increased risk of developing a glucose metabolism disorder. In addition, the forces dwindle over time.

Many people with insomnia also have ravenous hunger attacks after a sleepless night, especially for sweets and hearty foods. The reason for this lies in the brain: the more tired we are, the more rewards it wants. Snacks act like rewards. And even one night with too little sleep is enough to mess up the feeling of hunger. It depends on the figure and the body weight.

Taking a break at night is particularly important for the brain

Our brain needs regular regeneration phases in which it is not repeatedly controlled from outside. In addition, the brain is “flushed” during sleep. Increased lymph flow ensures that metabolic products are removed. If this does not happen, the brain will suffer permanent damage.

Little sleep, more pain

Lack of sleep makes us more sensitive to pain. Researchers from the University of California at Berkeley have shown this in a study. After a sleepless night, the skin reacts more sensitively to temperatures. What was bearable yesterday suddenly hurts. Lack of sleep disrupts the processing of pain signals in the brain.

High blood pressure at night

In people who sleep poorly, blood pressure stays too high at night and does not drop. In addition, with lack of sleep, the heart rate stays at around 80 beats per minute instead of dropping to 50 to 60. Both have a negative effect on the vessels – the risk of arteriosclerosis increases.

Breathing pauses at night (sleep apnea) are particularly dangerous. The disease increases blood pressure, which can lead to arteriosclerosis and ultimately to a heart attack or stroke. The risk is three times higher in people with frequent nocturnal breathing pauses.

Research into causes in the sleep laboratory

The sleep laboratory looks for physical causes of sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea or restless legs syndrome. To do this, those affected spend a night in the sleep laboratory, fully wired and under video control.

Sleep in four phases

During sleep, the body processes experiences and gives strength for the next day. It goes through a cycle of different phases:

The sleep phase lasts 5 to 20 minutes. During the sleep phase, the body relaxes even more, the pupils narrow, eye movements come to a standstill, and loud breathing noises can be heard when you snore. In the deep sleep phase, the body gathers new strength and recovers. The heart beats more slowly, the blood pressure drops, the circulation and the muscles recover. In the dream sleep phase, the muscles remain slack and the body reflexes are switched off. This is what the brain works for: the pupils dilate, the eyes roll quickly and uncontrollably (rapid eye movement). This so-called REM phase is also important because it makes it possible to capture memory content.

After about an hour and a half, the cycle begins again. The phases are repeated up to five times before waking up. The first four hours are particularly important for recovery.

Help with insomnia

Sleep disorders can be very distressing. These tips can help you fall asleep better:

Ventilate the bedroom well Do not watch TV directly before falling asleep Use the bed only to sleep Do not eat dinner too shortly before falling asleep Listen to the meditation podcast If you have trouble sleeping through the night, do not look at the clock

Difficulty falling asleep and staying asleep can have a variety of causes. Anyone who suffers from insomnia over a longer period of time should see a specialist.

