The National Congress of the Italian Association of Sleep Medicine (Aims) is the annual appointment for a timely update on new developments in the scientific, technological and organizational-regulatory fields in relation to sleep and its disorders. This year the conference, chaired by prof. Claudio Vicini, director of the otolaryngology of Forlì, will be held at the Palacongressi di Rimini from 15 to 17 September 2022. “Sleep medicine – explains the doctor Vicini – for many years has attracted very diversified skills within its activity ranging from from basic disciplines (anatomy, physiology, neurophysiology, pharmacology, etc.) to core competencies for the subject such as neurology and pulmonology, finally including a wide range of specialties both in the medical and surgical fields to supervise different aspects of sleep and its alterations. The event, returned to the land of Romagna, home of Prof. Elio Lugaresi, neurologist and pioneer in the field, by the will of the Aims Board and the President Prof. Francesco Fanfulla, who particularly wanted to enhance the contribution of the Romagna schools in terms of research in the field of sleep medicine. The opening lecture will be held by the pulmonologist Prof. Venerino Poletti, and is dedicated to Dr. Marcello Bosi, pulmonologist from Forlì, recently deceased and a great scholar and innovator “.

The most recent updates on the relationships between sleep disorders and neurodegenerative diseases, sleep-associated movement disorders, parasomnia, insomnia and hypersomnia such as narcolepsy will be discussed. We will address the relationships between sleep and pneumological diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, asthma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, with interventions on the new perspectives of sleep endoscopy and mandibular advancement devices, on the implications of the personalized choice of interfaces and ventilators for the therapy of respiratory disorders during sleep and on the relationship between long Covid and sleep disorders. Finally, the open questions associated with excessive residual daytime sleepiness after therapy, the consequences of sleep disorders on cardiovascular disorders and the implications of sleep disorders on work activities will be specifically discussed.