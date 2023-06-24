Home » Sleep well: the best positions and advice to follow to rest even during a very hot summer
Health

Sleep well: the best positions and advice to follow to rest even during a very hot summer

by admin
Sleep well: the best positions and advice to follow to rest even during a very hot summer

When you sleep, not all positions are the same and some are able to help you sleep better: here’s how to sleep better.

Sleep is a moment of the day of fundamental importance to be able to find all the energy used during daily activities, so as to be strong for the next day.

Everyone has a favorite sleeping position where you can fall asleep immediately and where you feel most comfortable. In truth not all sleeping positions are the samebut some are better than others for getting a greater sense of rest and waking up energized in the morning

Here are the best positions for restful sleep

Studies have shown that the position we assume during the night influences our quality of life, positively or negatively. Although some lateral positions may cause some load on the spine, it seems that these, in general, are better than the other positions”. These are the words of Dr. Luca De Martinoan osteopath and physiotherapist who analyzed the pros and cons of each position taken during sleep.

Sleeping on the right or left side brings different benefits – TantaSalute.it

First explain that sleep on left side help improve blood circulation to the heart. And it helps eliminate toxins, as well as being an excellent ally for the spleen, for digestion and the reduction of gastric reflux. It’s also a great position for pregnant women and those with back pain. Instead sleep on the right side it helps improve breathing and is the perfect position for anyone suffering from sleep apnea.

See also  here's what those who don't take the test risk

Sleeping on your stomach helps relieve lumbar discomfort. To further reduce these pains, the ideal is to place a pillow under the knees to promote the correct position of the lumbar lordosis. If the pain is localized at the height of the cervical, however, it is necessary to pay be careful not to have a pillow that is too high or on the contrary too lowas height affects the tension of the neck muscles.

To be able to better fight the summer heat the ideal position for sleeping is the supine position, as it allows you to breathe more freely. Also the position in X, or of the star, ie lie down and with your arms and legs completely open, it gives greater relief from the heat as it prevents the arms from touching the torso and therefore generating more heat.

You may also like

Flexicare Srl / Ministry of Health

SHI contribution rate screw is over-extended / Bavarian...

Building muscle mass from scratch revolutionizes your body

EMPTY ALL Amazon Basics: OUTLET super discounts on...

International Incontinence Day: New perspectives thanks to modern...

The Health Tour stops in Umbria, in Orvieto...

You risk major mouth infections: here are the...

Attention, here’s who can’t eat bresaola: did you...

OLYMPUS MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORP. – HIGH DEFINITION THERAPEUTIC...

Fidia Farmaceutici Spa / Ministry of Health

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy