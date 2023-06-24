Home » Big comeback! Ondrášek returns to České Budějovice after 11 years
Big comeback! Ondrášek returns to České Budějovice after 11 years

The native of Strakonice left České Budějovice for Norwegian Tromsö in 2012. He then worked in Wisla, Dallas, Pilsen, the Romanian FCSB team and again in the Krakow team. He played 112 matches in the Czech league and scored 28 goals in them, scoring twice in the Czech national team.

“I’m coming back with the experiences I’ve gathered in the world. Not only in football, but also in life. I’d like to share them with young players, I want to help them prepare for a football life. And of course I want to give Dynamo as much as I can. I want to make people happy,” said Ondrášek, who will play for Dynamo again in Saturday’s warm-up match against Junior Strakonice.

In the past league season, České Budějovice was eliminated in the semi-finals of the superstructure group for placement with Liberec and occupied 10th place. The South Bohemians will start the new season of the top competition on July 23 at the Slovácko field.

