«Slow and progressive improvement»- breaking latest news

How is the former prime minister? The news of Silvio Berlusconi’s seventeenth day in hospital. The bulletin by Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri: Treatments and monitoring of organ functions continue

The conditions of Silvio Berlusconi are slowly and progressively improving. Treatments and monitoring of organ functions continue. what we read in the bulletin issued today (Friday 21 April) by San Raffaele and signed by Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri.

The former premier spent another quiet night in the ordinary hospitalization ward of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, after being transferred from the ICU last Sunday. Today he is on his seventeenth day of hospitalization: Berlusconi had entered the facility in early April to treat a lung infection, a complication of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia from which he has been suffering for some time.

April 21, 2023 (change April 21, 2023 | 12:22)

