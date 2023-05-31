Home » SMOKING IS AN INTERNAL RISK FACTOR Psychiatry
SMOKING IS AN INTERNAL RISK FACTOR Psychiatry

The fight against cigarettes should be aimed above all at the very young

It is among the modifiable risk factors, the one that most impacts on health. But despite years of campaigns and warnings, the faithful to blondes in Italy still exceed 12 million (24.2% of the population), they are more men than women, around 43% concentrated in the 25-44 age group and especially with an insidious upward trend since the pandemic years. The number of people who smoke cigarettes with heated tobacco has also tripled in just 3 years (3.3% in 2022, against 1.11% in 2019) and considered by 36.6% of people to be less harmful than traditional cigarettes.
"Tobacco smoke – recalls Professor Giorgio Sesti, president of the Italian Society of Internal Medicine – is attributed to about 6 million deaths a year in the world, practically one every 6 seconds (WHO data). In fact, smoking can damage the body in many ways, leading to the development not only of …


