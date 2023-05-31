Home » BRICS could hasten end of dollar hegemony, expert says
News

BRICS could hasten end of dollar hegemony, expert says

by admin
BRICS could hasten end of dollar hegemony, expert says

For the prominent economist Jim O’Neill “it is possible to seriously think that the BRICS countries could be at the base of some new type not only of currency, but also of competitor of the US financial system.”

The BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) could put an end to the hegemony of the dollar in the world economy, Jim O’Neill, former president of Asset Management at Goldman Sachs bank, said Tuesday in an interview with RT.

“I think the idea that the dollar will remain king forever is unlikely,” the economist opined. “This is not the first time that the end of the dollar has been talked about, it happens every two years, if not with the same intensity,” he said, adding that, presumably, at some point the US currency will lose its position.

In addition, O’Neill indicated that the BRICS has already surpassed the Group of Seven (G7) in terms of percentage of world GDP, with particular emphasis on Beijing and New Delhi. “I think that if China and India could come to terms as the two biggest countries in the emerging world, it would probably hasten the end of dollar dominance,” he noted.

The expert also addressed the question of the possible extension of the BRICS group. According to O’Neill, a growing number of countries are seeking to join the bloc, but the five members must decide who to bring to the table.

“In that case, it is possible to seriously think that the BRICS countries could be at the base of some new type of not only currency, but also a competitor to the US financial system,” he explained, adding that to undermine the dominance of the dollar “there has to be an alternative.”

See also  Bagnaia, 'we need more clarity on sanctions'

You may also like

Fuels go down again for the next fortnight

Governor of Meta proposes that the “Democracy Plan”...

Two years since Yang Hengjun’s secret trial in...

Football, Niederrheinpokal: Essen against Oberhausen – the last...

Viva Air announced that it will not be...

Woman is almost not allowed to fly because...

MS-13 falls after boasting on his social networks...

Secretariat of Agriculture of Cesar

Hangzhou girl’s 10,000 yuan LV shoes were stolen...

Trademark warning: And now what?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy