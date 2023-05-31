Viva Air announced that it will not be able to pay salaries to its employees due to the crisis

The turbulence does not stop at the low-cost airline live air. After all that was mentioned about their purchase by Avianca and its decline, the problems continued and now they had to announce to their workers that they will not be able to pay their payroll for the month of May.

Through an internal statement, the airline was clear and concise in the unfortunate announcement, which leaves its employees quite uneasy, because this payment is also related to the fact that they will have to see how they solve the inconvenience of the pension contribution and EPS, which cannot be paid either.

“As is known to all, we have sought through different means to obtain economic resources that help us to solve the payroll payments and labor debts caused during this month of May, unfortunately, with the unfortunate outcome of the company, it was not possible to obtain these resources”mentions a part of the statement, to the employees of the airline.

Viva Air announced the concepts that will be affected from June 1

In the same written communication to its employees, the low-cost airline wrote the situation of the concepts that its workers receive month by month and that due to this economic crisis, they will not be able to pay during the coming days, representing an inconvenience for each one.

Among the concepts are a living health policy, which is established as a benefit; the same policy but particular; the present fund that served as a credit figure for the employees; and the withdrawal of layoffs, which clarified that they cannot be withdrawn without a justification protected by law.

“It is important that each person review their pending mandatory payments that were made through payroll deductions, due to the fact that said discounts could not be processed for payment to any provider (AFC/APC, payroll, embargoes, employee fund, SURA, unions, among others).

Now, the situation of Viva Air employees is up in the air, who have been affected since 2023 by the restructuring of the airline, in addition to the rulings issued by the Civil Aeronautics.

See the full statement from Viva Air here: