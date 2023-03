According to Istat data, i e-cigarette smokers have gone from 800 thousand in 2014 to million and a half of 2021, made up mainly of young and very young people. Roberta Pacifici, director of the National Center for Addiction and Doping at the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, warns that, unlike what many have claimed, there is no scientific data on whether these products “help to stop smoking and using nicotine”