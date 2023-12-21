Smoking, warning on the presence of sharp metal foil in “Terea” tobacco sticks

The stick of tobacco Terea Smartcore Sticks™ designed to be used solely with the IQOS ILUMA device contain within them a sharp metal sheet.

This blade has the role of “susceptor” which activates the electromagnetic induction by the device, which overheats the tobacco to a temperature of over 350 degrees.

On the individual packages of the product in question there is a warning measuring 0.5 cm by 4 cm which reads “Attention. Do not ingest or disassemble. This product contains sharp metal parts that can cause serious injury if swallowed. Keep out of reach of children”

In particular, it is highlighted that, compared to normal cigarettes, these products are smaller and, therefore, easily handled and ingestible by children, even just a few months old. In the event of ingestion, even if only suspected, not only of tobacco, but also of metal foil, the child must be hospitalized and subjected to appropriate tests to check for nicotine intoxication or possible cut injuries.

During a meeting organized on 18 October 2023 as part of the Joint Action on Tobacco Control by title “Reporting on the health incidence after use of novel tobacco or nicotine products in European countries: Towards a harmonized approach”, the Poison Control Center of Milan reported that there have been several cases of accidental ingestion of these stick of tobacco by children. From further information it emerged that for the Poison Control Center in Milan alone and only in the period from 1 July to 29 November 2023, 21 patients were involved, of which ten were under the age of twelve months.

Of the 21 patients, 19 were hospitalized while for 2 patients the “blade” was found among their clothes and hospitalization was not necessary. Of the 19 hospitalized patients, 17 underwent abdominal x-rays and 3 x-rays were negative due to the presence of the metal “blade”. Fourteen patients were symptomatic and 5 patients had 3 to 6 episodes of repeated vomiting.

Two children underwent esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGDS) and in some cases the surgeon considered attempting endoscopic removal, a procedure which required sedation and hospitalization for observation. One child suffered sharp injuries to the tonsillar pillar and genie mucosa and required sedation to perform fibroscopy under narcosis.

Consider the small size of the stick and the poor visibility of the warnings (Annex 1) on the packaging of the product in question as well as the multiple cases of ingestion reported in a single anti-poison center and in just four months, particularly among minors, it is considered appropriate, pending further investigation by this Administration pursuant to Legislative Decree 206/2005 (Consumer Code), draw the attention of these bodies to the presence of such products and the risks deriving from the accidental ingestion of tobacco and/or metal foil from part of children or young people and adults with cognitive disabilities, so that adequately informed healthcare professionals can act in a timely and effective manner.

Laws

Share this: Facebook

X

