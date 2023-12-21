Employees buy Stellantis shares, 65 million invested. 85 thousand workers from France and Italy involved

First assessment of the Stellantis employee share ownership plan, the incentive program that allows workers to become shareholders of the company at favorable conditions. 4.4 million shares were subscribed for a total amount of 65 million euros invested. The plan, called “Shares to Win” was introduced less than three years after the birth of Stellantis, born from the merger of FCA and PSA, and was offered to 42 thousand employees in France and 43 thousand in Italy, for a total of 85 thousand employees. Employees benefited from favorable conditions, such as a 20% discount on the reference price of the shares and a supplementary contribution guaranteed by the company equal to 100% of the personal contribution up to a maximum of 1,000 euros. In practice, whoever subscribed to a thousand euros received another thousand euros of free shares from Stellantis.

The next step could be the participation of workers’ representatives in the strategic choices and on the Stellantis board in the future. “It’s possible,” says Xavier Chereau, head of global human resources at Stellantis.

«The Shares to Win campaign, whose subscription period ran from 13 to 30 November – claims the group led by the CEO, Carlos Tavares, and chaired by John Elkann – was a great success, with a total investment of around 65 million euros, of which 47 million coming from individual investments and 18 million from the company’s supplementary contribution, equal to approximately 4.4 million additional shares held by employees”.

22% of eligible employees signed up to “Shares to Win” with an individual investment of approximately 2,470 euros. The differences between the two countries are actually notable. In France, where there is a tradition of employee share ownership, 31% of the 42 thousand Stellantis employees involved in the initiative signed up to the purchase plan: approximately 13 thousand people. In Italy, the rate was 13%: 5,600 people out of a total of 43 thousand employees. «A remarkable result – claims Giuseppe Manca, head of human resources at Stellantis Italia – if we consider that it was the first share ownership plan for ex-FCA employees in the country».

After this first experiment, from the first half of 2024 Stellantis plans to extend “Shares to Win” to the 242,000 eligible employees in the main countries in which it operates.

«The success achieved in this first phase by the Shares to Win initiative in Italy and France demonstrates the confidence of our employees in the sustainable future of our Company, supported by the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, which will allow us to achieve carbon neutrality in 2038 creating added value for all stakeholders – says Xavier Chéreau – After starting in France and Italy, our goal is to allow as many of our employees as possible to become Stellantis shareholders in the near future. This initiative demonstrates our commitment to fostering collective success and shared value creation, while strengthening cohesion and pride in being part of Stellantis.”

