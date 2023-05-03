Sneaker Blazer Outfits for Spring: Styling Tips & Ideas!

Blazer with sneakers is one of the best combinations for spring! It looks like you put some effort into it, but at the same time it looks like you put the whole outfit together in a hurry. Exactly my taste! Overall, sneaker blazer outfits are so trendy for spring that they just look great together, no matter the design or color. Nevertheless, we have collected some ideas for you in this article.

Ideas for sneaker blazer outfits for spring

What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the word blazer? Yes, it’s a classic office item that exudes rigor and authority and is often paired with matching pants and heels. However, nowadays the blazer has become a street style garment that goes perfectly with not only formal wear but also with casual jeans, leather leggings, midi skirts, cropped pants and more. And the most fashionable girls go even further and boldly combine their blazer with sneakers.

Check out some great sneaker blazer outfits for spring that are not only extremely fashionable, fresh and comfortable, but will also make you stand out in any group.

Team with biker shorts for a daring urban look

This combination of blazer, black biker shorts and sneakers is an extremely daring and successful combination. This spring outfit is for the ladies who are not afraid to experiment with their style. There seem to be a few elements here that don’t seem to fit together at first glance. Also the tiger print is something to be careful with.

However, the outfit is successful because, first of all, it sticks to three colors – black, white and ecru. And secondly, because it perfectly combines the sporty-elegant style of urban fashion. If you take the jacket and the bag out of this look, you are left with a sporty outfit in classic colors. However, adding them adds freshness and creativity to this on-trend ensemble.

Sneakers and a monochrome suit just go perfectly together

Super easy to pull together, this pair of sneakers and a monochromatic suit is perfect for those Spring days when your world is lopsided and you’re rummaging through your closet and can’t decide what to wear. Just grab your favorite suit, pair it with your favorite sneakers and we guarantee you’ll be in a good mood in no time.

Classic outfit with jeans, black blazer and converse

We all love this combination, which has already established itself as a classic. Extremely chic, this streetwear look consists of only the essential pieces that every fashionista should have in their closet. Namely a pair of high-quality high-waisted jeans, a black t-shirt, a black blazer and Converse. Complete this look with a simple belt, crossbody bag or clutch. Keep jewelry to a minimum.

Complement shorts with blazers & dad sneakers

Another outfit with an absolutely urban and modern twist that perfectly combines elegance, fashion and comfort and is right on trend. If white is not your color, you can also combine it perfectly with a black t-shirt and black sneakers. However, we advise you to stick to classic and sober colors with this look, to keep the balance between elegance and nonchalance.

Notice: Please pay attention to the high socks. If you want a really trendy look, this is the right way to wear them this spring.

Ideas for sneaker blazer outfits for spring with dresses

Keep it eclectic with a mix of vintage elements. This look comes about because the color palette and prints don’t compete with each other. The outfit is extremely creative and is therefore suitable for all occasions on cool spring days.

Notice: To achieve this look, it is important that you successfully combine vintage and modern elements in your look. For example, here we have a long casual dress in blue and white but perfectly paired with a modern blazer in navy stripes, vintage bag in dark green and navy sneakers. All pieces are finished in a similar color scheme that beautifully frames this ensemble.

This simple combination of a dress, sneakers and a leather blazer stands out among sneaker blazer outfits for spring. Its beauty lies precisely in the simplicity of this outfit and in the composition of clear, elegant components.

Notice: If you carry a bag with this look, coordinate it with the color of the dress or jacket to keep the concept.

