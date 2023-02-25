Florence, 25 February 2023 – After the ‘mild’ temperatures of these days, winter returns to make teeth chatter. The sudden drop in temperature will start from tomorrow, Sunday 26 Februarywhen it will pass from Saturday’s rains to snowfall.

The disruption will not only affect the Apenninestherefore the snowfalls, which will initially affect the mountainthey will go down to hilly and valley floor altitudesat an altitude of approx 500 meters. As the anticyclone will therefore weaken, the russian ice will drop temperatures nosedive, even by ten degrees.

As warned by the Consortium Two on its social channels, we are in front of a “decisive change of circulation at the weekend, with the arrival of a Mediterranean depression and cold currents of Arctic origin over Italy. Then winter returns with rains, cold and snow up to low altitude”. The “change of circulation” will affect Tuscany from Sunday, with “strong winds from the north-east and possible snowfall up to hilly altitudes.

“From the satellite – communicates the Lamma Consortium – we can see a cold front currently over northern Europe, connected to a depression over Scandinavia and followed by cold air of arctic origin. Another perturbation extends from the western Mediterranean to the Iberian peninsula, preceded by milder and more humid air. The confluence of these two air masses will bring rains (Saturday 25th) and snow (Sunday 26 February) over Tuscany, accompanied by a decisive drop in temperatures”.

In the late morning of Sunday 26 February, the largest part of the cold air will settle on the Apennines. The freezing air from the northeast should bring snow to the morning 1300-1400 meters particularly on the Prato, Arezzo and Florentine Apennines, but more generally the most intense snowfalls will affect the entire Apennine ridge.

From early Sunday afternoon the perturbation will descend to the valley floor and to very low altitudes, therefore snowy precipitations are expected in the hills and also in the plains, above all in the eastern sector of the Region. It will snow up Perugiabut possible bows are also expected on Sienalie to Firenze it is possible that it will rain mixed with snow. From inland Tuscany and the northern Apennines, the freezing air will then push even further west, locally moving towards the Tuscan coast.

The good news is that the ski areas will be able to breathe a sigh of relief, given that the cumulated can even exceed 30 centimeters.

On Sunday Tuscany will be lashed by cold winds, sometimes strong from the north-east. As for the seas, on the rise, very rough offshore, soon rough and rough near the coast.

As the Lamma Consortium explains, the beginning of the week will see a sky “very cloudy or overcast with light rainfall on the Apennine ridge and locally on the central-southern areas, snowy at hilly altitudes. Running out of rainfall in the second half of the day”.

Maurice Costanzo