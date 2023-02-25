“In ordinary session, on February 17, the Codechocó Board of Directors unanimously approved the Regional Environmental Management Plan 2023 – 2034, an instrument built in a participatory manner in the department.

The Chocó Regional Environmental Management Plan began its formulation process from the end of 2021 through consultation committees with black, indigenous, peasant communities, territorial entities, NGOs and departmental institutions, who made around 66 contributions for the Formulation of the 96 goals that will guide environmental actions in the Choco region.

“We are pleased with the document presented to the Codechocó Board of Directors, the Regional Environmental Management Plan (PGAR), which will have a horizon of three terms for the director, that is, 12 years. A Plan built in a participatory manner with the community, where we have highlighted important programs such as environmental planning, risk management and climate change, conservation of biodiversity and its ecosystem services, information management and environmental knowledge, comprehensive management of the water resources and strengthening of the environmental performance of the productive sectors, which are aligned with the Development Plan of the national government”, said Arnold Alexander Rincón López, General Director of Codechocó.

With the approval of this document, the department of Chocó already has a roadmap, which all authorities in the territory must adopt to generate effective environmental management in the region.

Strategic lines and challenges of the PGAR:

the first line that makes up the document is the Planning and environmental ordering of continental, marine and coastal ecosystems, where the development of actions and strategies that allow them to be incorporated into Development Plans, Territorial Ordering Plans and other planning instruments is projected.

the second line It is the integral management of Biodiversity which includes the use, exploitation, innovation and knowledge in terms of biodiversity.