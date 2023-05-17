Home » Social election 2023 | Your voice. Your choice.
Health

Social election 2023 | Your voice. Your choice.

How does the social election work?

As a person entitled to vote or eligible to vote for the substitute funds and the German Pension Insurance Association you will receive the election documents from April automatically by post.

You then tick your choice, put the ballot paper in the red envelope and send it back by May 31st. You don’t need a stamp. Complete. Insured persons of the substitute funds can also vote online for the first time in a model project.

explained step by step

  • Open letter with election documents
  • Tick ​​ballot
  • Put the note in the red envelope
  • Put it in a mailbox near you
  • Alternatively, vote directly online
  • Deadline: May 31, 2023
