Bologna, the 21-year-old killer confesses to the horror movie murder

The truth only came after 2 years Of investigations and it’s heartbreaking. A 21 year old from Bologna had decided to kill parentsmother and stepfather poisoning them. The criminal plan is only half successfulit was the man who lost his life 56 years old. She did it with a plate of salmon penne in which he added sodium nitrite. So Loreno Grimaldi died in April 2021 lying on a sofa in Ceretolo in Casalecchio di Reno, in the province of Bologna, in the throes of excruciating pains in the stomach. For this, in September 2022 the 21-year-old Alessandro Leon Asoli was convicted in the first instance a 30 years of imprisonment for the premeditated murder of his stepfather and the attempted murder of the motherMonica Marchioni. For the judges of the court of Assizes it had been a “true sequence horror movie and a very painful, long, authentic drama”, reads the sentence.

At a distance of two years, the killer came out into the open. Before the judges, the 21-year-old asked for the pardon from the parent: “Today i mean the truth. It was I who did what they accuse me of. Sorry to speak just now, I haven’t done this before because I was afraid. I want to take my responsibilities and to apologize to the people I hurt. I hope my mother can forgive me and that I can have a second chance.” There is no longer any doubt, therefore, as to who added the sodium nitrite in those dishes of pasta. The appellate court has confirmed then the sentence a 30 years of prison for Asoli.

Subscribe to the newsletter

