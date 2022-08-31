With the advancement of technology, the setup that required a lot of space and multiple sets of speakers in the past has been greatly simplified and much cheaper. I’m talking about Sony’s latest entry-level Dolby Atmos 3.1-channel soundbar HT-A3000, priced at $700. Compared with the previous 7.1.2 flagship A7000 and the 5.1.2 channel A5000 mid-range model, the latest A3000 does not have dedicated upward speakers, but will have Virtual Surround Engine and S-Force Pro Front Surround technology to enhance spatial sound The three-dimensional sense, the hardware specifications also have a total of 250W center speakers and dual subwoofers, providing sufficient sound pressure.
Not surprisingly, the A3000 itself supports 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology for spatial positioning, and can also be paired with the optional wireless rear speakers SA-RS5 and SA-RS35. I/O specifications for wired connections include HDMI eARC, USB, Optical and S-Center.
As a soundbar in 2022, it is not only for connecting to a TV, but users can also wirelessly stream content on the mobile phone through AirPlay 2, Chromecast and Spotify Connect, as well as smart assistants for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.