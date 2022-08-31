Home Health Sony also brings an entry-level Dolby Atmos soundbar A3000
Health

Sony also brings an entry-level Dolby Atmos soundbar A3000

by admin
Sony also brings an entry-level Dolby Atmos soundbar A3000

Sony HT-A3000

With the advancement of technology, the setup that required a lot of space and multiple sets of speakers in the past has been greatly simplified and much cheaper. I’m talking about Sony’s latest entry-level Dolby Atmos 3.1-channel soundbar HT-A3000, priced at $700. Compared with the previous 7.1.2 flagship A7000 and the 5.1.2 channel A5000 mid-range model, the latest A3000 does not have dedicated upward speakers, but will have Virtual Surround Engine and S-Force Pro Front Surround technology to enhance spatial sound The three-dimensional sense, the hardware specifications also have a total of 250W center speakers and dual subwoofers, providing sufficient sound pressure.

Sony HT-A3000

Sony HT-A3000

Not surprisingly, the A3000 itself supports 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology for spatial positioning, and can also be paired with the optional wireless rear speakers SA-RS5 and SA-RS35. I/O specifications for wired connections include HDMI eARC, USB, Optical and S-Center.

As a soundbar in 2022, it is not only for connecting to a TV, but users can also wirelessly stream content on the mobile phone through AirPlay 2, Chromecast and Spotify Connect, as well as smart assistants for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

See also  Rich in antioxidants, this spice would help eliminate swollen stomach and intestinal gas, promoting digestion

You may also like

MIBR has launched a women’s platform called WIBR....

mortality reaches a peak of + 36% at...

A cryptocurrency platform accidentally credited $ 10.5 million...

School, at the Ulivi high school the year...

Heart failure drug reduces mortality and disease worsening

Round of € 1.7 million for the aggregator...

Aurora Ramazzotti pregnant, who is the father Goffredo...

From Sealand to San Giorgio, passing through Taiwan:...

Hackers hide malware in space footage captured by...

Eating eggs every day can be good for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy