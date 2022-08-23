[This article comes from: Mashdigi]

But no further information was revealed

Sony earlier announced through Twitter and Instagram accounts in the UK, France and the US that the PlayStation VR 2 will be officially launched in early 2023, confirming a number of previous reports that the PlayStation VR 2 will be delayed until 2023.

However, Sony did not disclose further details about the hardware or software of the PlayStation VR 2, nor did it mention information such as the listing price.

Sony has recently announced the appearance of the PlayStation VR 2 headset and handheld controller, emphasizing the re-engineering of the ergonomic design, while retaining the advantages of the previous generation models, and greatly reducing the overall weight, making it easier for users to wear, and adopting more Sleek exterior design.

In addition, the wiring of PlayStation VR 2 is also simpler than that of the previous generation model. It can be connected to the host through a single cable, and has 4K HDR output and more real-time image rendering computing power. It can also achieve inside-out through external lenses. The tracking effect allows users to have a more stable and accurate virtual reality visual experience.

Earlier news pointed out that PlayStation VR 2 uses 6 sets of optical modules, including 4 sets of infrared camera lenses with a resolution of 720P, and 2 sets of eye tracking sensor components, and the lenses are provided by Genius, using non- The spherical lens specification is designed, the display panel adopts OLED products provided by Samsung, the processor is made by MediaTek, and the product assembly is in charge of Goertek.