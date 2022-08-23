Xinhua News Agency, London, August 22 (Reporter Zhang Wei) Manchester United, which started the new Premier League with a two-game losing streak, seemed to have bottomed out on the 22nd, beating last season’s runner-up Liverpool 2:1 at home, allowing new coach Ten Hager to win the coaching ball The team’s first official game victory.

The two giants have not had an ideal start to the season. Liverpool have drawn two consecutive draws and Manchester United have lost two consecutive games. This time in the encounter at Old Trafford, Dutch coach Ten Hag withstood the pressure and kept both captain Maguire and superstar Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, resulting in a new team performance.

Manchester United had a good chance in the opening 10 minutes, but Elanga’s shot hit the post and popped out. 6 minutes later, Eriksen made a wonderful pass to Elanga, the Swedish teenager entered the penalty area and made a cross from the left rib. Sancho received the ball and swayed the opponent’s defender who stepped forward to block the goal. Since then, Eriksen’s free kick in the frontcourt has also been infinitely close to scoring, but Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson struggled to resolve it.

In the second half, Martial, who came off the bench, quickly played a role. After he got the ball in midfield, Rashford made a good pass. The England striker singled out Alisson easily and rewritten the score to 2 in the 53rd minute: 0. Liverpool only pulled one back with a header from Salah in the 81st minute, but failed to reverse the defeat in the end.

Ten Hager said after the game: “We can say it is tactics, but in fact it is all about attitude. With communication, there is also fighting spirit, and then you see what they have achieved.”

Manchester United rose to 14th in the standings with three points in hand, while Liverpool, with only two points in hand, ranked 16th. Arsenal, who started their three-game losing streak last season, currently occupy the top spot with 9 points, followed by defending champions Manchester City, Leeds United and Tottenham with 7 points. West Ham United are bottom as the only team to have lost all three games.